Maldini left impressed by 20-year-old Verona star after performance at San Siro

Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League.The Gunners needed a late Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to take a point at home against Crystal Palace on Monday, leaving them stuck in the bottom half with three wins from eight this term.Aston Villa are just behind, 13th with one point fewer than their opponents, and suffered an incredible late collapse against Wolves in their own last outing, having been two goals up with 10 minutes to play - yet ended up losing.Neither manager can be happy with the inconsistency...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO