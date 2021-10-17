CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioli already has selection choices in mind for Porto game – the probable XI

By Oliver Fisher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefano Pioli is already thinking ahead to Tuesday night’s game against Porto in Portugal and has his starting line-up in mind, a report claims. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes that Pioli will...

