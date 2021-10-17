Pioli already has selection choices in mind for Porto game – the probable XI

Stefano Pioli is hoping to finally have strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud available for a long period of time after both suffered early season injury problems. MilanNews recalls how Pioli played them together during the 3-2 comeback against Hellas Verona and they caused enough panic inside the box to force an own-goal. As soon as that arrived, the Milan boss removed the Frenchman. To see them together from the start will require some more patience given both are not quite at 100% yet, especially the Swede.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO