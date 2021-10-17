CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers hire a new Director of Latin Player Development

By Roger Castillo
Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers have hired a new Director of Latin Player Development in Euclides Rojas. Per Francys Romero, who does a great job in covering all things Cuban baseball, he announced that the Detroit Tigers have hired former pitching and bullpen coach Euclides Rojas to be the new Director of Latin...

