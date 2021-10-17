CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

This Popular Coffee Chain Is Currently Outperforming Starbucks and Dunkin'

By Steven John
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9xdz_0cTpM6wa00
Shutterstock

If you haven't been to a Dutch Bros. coffee shop yet, you likely live in a state in the eastern half of America. That's because the chain is already spread out far and wide across the West, and is now rapidly expanding in Texas and the rest of the Great Plains.

But the number of locations does not tell the real story behind this chain's success: for that story, look to Dutch Bros. latest sales numbers compared to those of Starbucks and Dunkin', the two largest coffee chains in the nation. In terms of overall sales and same-store visits, Dutch Bros. is crushing its major competitors has not only weathered the pandemic managed to thrive in spite of it.

Founded in Grants Pass, Ore. as a pushcart espresso vendor by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma in 1992, Dutch Bros. took many years to grow into the powerhouse coffee chain it is today. And with a fiercely loyal customer base and a highly efficient drive-thru business model—which was at the crux of its pandemic success—Dutch Bros. looks set to keep on growing.

Here's what you need to know about this customer-favorite brand that's smoking the competition. For more, check out Wendy's Just Struck a Deal That Will Drastically Change the Way It Operates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ME8pN_0cTpM6wa00
Shutterstock

At present, there are more than 470 Dutch Bros. locations, according to The San Joaquin Valley Sun, and more are on the way. Though the first Dutch Bros. in Texas opened earlier this year, a Placer.ai report states that the chain hopes to have around 100 locations in that state alone by the end of the year 2023. The West Coast states are currently the most heavily saturated with Dutch Bros. shops, though Arizona, Idaho, and Colorado also have many locations.

RELATED: Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2Hlz_0cTpM6wa00
Shutterstock

Before the coming of COVID-19, Dutch Bros. was doing just fine, but they hardly stood out as a threat to Starbucks and Dunkin'. That all changed in April 2020, mere weeks into the pandemic. According to Placer.ai, that month saw visits to Starbucks and Dunkin' plummet by a significant 60%, while Dutch Bros. visits only dropped by 11.4%.

This modest drop was largely due to the chain's well-established drive-thru business model, which allowed for minimal customer contact during transactions. And in the spring and into the early summer of 2020, Dutch Bros. not only made up for that 11.4% drop in visits but saw its customer traffic surge by more than 50% even as visits to Starbucks and Dunkin' remained below pre-pandemic levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8iRl_0cTpM6wa00
Shutterstock

As it turns out, Dutch Bros. success—and its outperforming of Dunkin' and Starbucks—was no mere pandemic fluke. Currently, the chain is still outperforming the giants. Data from Placer.ai shows that as of September 2021, Dutch Bros. received 113.8% more visits than it had in October 2019, compared with an 11.9% increase for Dunkin' and a 1.8% decrease for Starbucks.

4

A customer favorite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE4n6_0cTpM6wa00
Shutterstock

Dutch Bros. is not only seeing more growth in terms of locations, but it's seeing better same-store sales and increased customer loyalty. According to Placer.ai, in September of this year, visits to Dutch Bros. locations were up approximately 112% compared to the same time period in 2019. (Q3 of 2019 is used as a basis for comparison in the report in general.) Dunkin', meanwhile, saw only an 11% rise in traffic during that month, while Starbucks saw a dip of 3.4%.

5

Starbucks and Dunkin', beware

Dutch Bros. has only been a publicly traded company for a few weeks, but if the company's IPO is any indicator, it could be poised to take an even bigger share of the fast-food coffee market from the major coffee chains.

The Dutch Bros. initial public offering on September 15 saw around 24.2 million shares offered at a starting price of $23, according to a Dutch Bros. press release. Within hours, the stocks were trading for more than $36, according to Yahoo! Finance, and at present BROS shares are valued at $55.22. The stock's all-time high so far is $60.05, more than 2.6 times its value at the IPO.

For more, check out the 108 Most Popular Sodas Ranked By How Toxic They Are.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

This Recently Bankrupt Burger Chain Is Growing Again

Old-school burger chain serving square-shaped sliders across the southeastern United States is back on the up and up after its recent bankruptcy filing. Krystal, which has been around since 1932, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 and seemed to be outdated in several crucial areas: delivery, digital platforms, and menu. Now, the chain is back on an upward trajectory with a new store design and better food—and has even announced its first new franchisee in 15 years.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
kelo.com

Chick-fil-A closes their lobby to diners; Will only offer drive-thru

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Chick-fil-A has been open for a week, and they’ve already served countless customers inside and with their drive-thru. Despite the success, the company has recently announced that the Empire Place location will indefinitely close its dining room to customers. Chick-fil-A is calling it a “temporary...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Dunkin#Coffee Shops#Food Drink#Dutch Bros#Grants Pass
Best Life

These 5 Popular Foods Are Disappearing From Shelves Nationwide

After bounding back with a summer surge, experts are once again becoming optimistic that the current decline in COVID-19 case numbers could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic. But even as the tides begin to turn against the virus, some of the disruptions it has caused in the world are still having a significant effect on everyday lives—especially when it comes to shortages of specific essential items. Now, food manufacturers and grocery stores are warning that certain popular foods are disappearing from shelves across the U.S. as lingering supply chain issues make it harder to keep items stocked, CNN Business reports.
RETAIL
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

This Beloved Discount Supermarket Chain Is Closing More Locations

From its start in 1977, Save A Lot contended with grocery competitors by promising low-priced, high-quality food. The value food company was the "fastest-growing retail chain behind Walmart" by 2004 with over 1,000 stores across the country, primarily in low-income areas. Today, consumers nationwide rely on Save A Lot to stock their homes with affordable, fresh staples.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Taco Bell's Upcoming New Item Is Already Stirring Up Major Controversy With Customers

When Taco Bell announced the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco as the next mashup creation coming out of its Innovation Lab, the news raised a few eyebrows. As excited as we were to hear there'll be more opportunities to feast on fried chicken, it felt like Taco Bell was taking a step in an extremely mainstream direction. The ensuing "is it a taco or is it a sandwich" debate was just a cheap ploy to pass off a pretty classic crispy chicken sandwich (fluffy bun, fried white-meat chicken, creamy sauce) as something that doesn't stick out like a sore thumb on a Mexican fast-food menu. It felt like Taco Bell was making a major detour from what it does best and that it took the Chicken Sandwich Wars bait to the detriment of its own unique identity.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy