Rarely does an artist have a global impact on the scale of Paul Simon, named by Time as one of the "100 People Who Shaped the World." The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will explore his catalogue, from the Simon and Garfunkel years on through the solo albums, including Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints. The concert will feature songs like "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Me and Julio Down By the Schoolyard," "The Sound of Silence," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Graceland," and more.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO