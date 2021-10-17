CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco Officially Has Brought Back These 4 Food Court Items

By Alex Perry
EatThis
EatThis
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdBWx_0cTpM3IP00
Shutterstock

Members have spoken, and Costco has delivered. As with most things in life, it's hard to say goodbye to something great. Luckily after months and months, the wait is finally over in the Costco food court.

From condiments to churros, members have noticed the disappearance of certain menu items when the pandemic hit. But now some are back and better than ever. Check out these four yummy items that have made their way back to the warehouse chain's food court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyBT9_0cTpM3IP00
David Tonelson/Shutterstock

After months of not being available in stores, the condiment has finally made its way back to Costco's food courts. Housed in a stainless steel station alongside ketchup and mustard sections, the relish has been largely unavailable due to pandemic safety but is now out and ready for public use.

In a Reddit thread discussing the condiment's arrival, the moderator @CookieButterLovers noted that "Ketchup and mustard … were either provided in plastic sample cups or individual packets at some warehouses" during the early days of the pandemic. User @thevictors51 jokingly encouraged others to "Relish that Relish has Returned."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YjKN6_0cTpM3IP00
Shutterstock

The long-awaited onion crank has made its triumphant return to the warehouse and it's arguably a more anticipated return than the relish. Easily a fan favorite, nothing beats turning the handle to dispense freshly-cranked onions that grace the top of hot dogs.

Reddit users didn't hold back when it came to expressing how much they missed the popular onion crank. User @-snicks- even found an old Costco onion crank for sale at a vintage store, and commented that "It's been so long since there were onions, I guess they're vintage now."

Related: To get all the latest Costco news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

Crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, churros are a sweet delight that most of us can't refuse. Often paired with chocolate dipping sauce, this widely embraced staple treat has made its way back to Costco's food court with a new recipe. Earlier this year, the warehouse brand took to Facebook to announced the size upgrade of the churros, stating that they are now "20% larger."

The response hasn't been all good, but if this item is back, maybe some beloved others will return soon, too (looking at you, combo pizza).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31a8az_0cTpM3IP00
Shutterstock

Just as great as assembling the iconic Costco food court hot dog, are tables to sit and enjoy it! Some stores officially have the picnic tables back so that members can sit indoors and enjoy all the food court has to offer.

The pandemic limited indoor seating, and some stores excluded them entirely, but more and more shoppers can expect to have a seat and eat instead of taking their food to the car.

For more info about what's happening at the warehouse in your neighborhood, check out:

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The Costco Deli Just Brought Back These 3 Comfort Meals to Warehouses

Costco is the place to go for bulk bakery treats, bulk frozen items, and even bulk home goods. It's also a great place to pick up huge grab-and-go meals at the deli counter. The items that are available on any given day at the Costco deli vary depending on the store and the season. If you head to your local warehouse right now, you'll find a selection of comfort meals in stock just in time for the crisp fall days ahead.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Members Say They "10/10 Would Recommend" These Items Right Now

If you're wracking your brain for what to buy that will actually get eaten this week, your task just got simpler. Before you make that grocery run, check out this list of products that Costco members around the country have been excited enough to share this weekend. (Good news—the replacement for Kirkland Signature peanut butter sounds like it's a winner so far.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Courts#Chocolate#Been So Long#Food Drink#Thevictors51
CNN

This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

New York (CNN Business) — Chipotle's smoked brisket was always intended to be a limited-time menu item. But it's been so popular that the offering is ending earlier than planned. The company revealed in Thursday's earnings call that the brisket promotion will end in November, meaning it will just be...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

If you bought this soup at Costco, there’s an FDA recall so throw it out

While some food recalls are implemented out of an abundance of caution, which is the FDA’s way of saying that they’re erring on the side of safety, other recalls arise out of a very real danger to the public. A recent food recall involving Costco soup falls into the latter category. Earlier this week, the FDA announced the recall of thousands of packages of Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon. The soup is sold exclusively at Costco. The recall was issued because there’s a possibility some packages may contain hard and sharpened pieces of plastic. The only silver lining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Costco Just Added These 5 New Grocery Items to Its Website

In the midst of shifting seasons comes along changing stock items, and Costco is no stranger to adding and removing new items from its inventory. From greenery to groceries, there are always new products from every category that appeals to the warehouse chain's 105+ million members worldwide. Costco's "What's New"...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Is the #1 Best Grocery Store Chain for Holiday Appetizers

It might seem hard to believe—but blink, and the holidays will be pretty much be upon us. If you're making slightly bigger plans than you did last year and beginning to brainstorm your party spreads, you're in luck: This week, Eat This, Not That! readers responded with spirit when we polled you on social media for the grocery destination that's your go-to for holiday party food! One national chain was the clear winner in this poll, with a few other solid recommendations you offered.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mashed

Think Twice Before Ordering This Costco Food Court Favorite

Shopping at Costco is an experience, to say the least. Sure, it can be fun to wander aimlessly through the store and peruse the various seasonal treats while munching on free samples, but having to navigate through the huge crowds of people as you determine the big-box retailer's best deals is also known to cause feelings of anxiety and exhaustion. Whether you enjoy your weekly visits to the wholesale retailer or find them to be a chore, making it through another Costco run is something to celebrate, and what better way than indulging in a post-shopping treat than at their infamous food court?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

These 5 Beloved Grocery Store Chains Are Closing Locations Right Now

The past year and a half has left a mark on the food industry—supply shortages and delays, higher prices leading consumers to flock to lower-cost options, and a new standard for health and safety. More people are swapping the in-store experience for more convenient delivery substitutes than ever before, and concerns from essential workers about being on the frontlines during a pandemic led to a shortage in retail employees.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Items Losing Popularity With Customers

Back in the '90s, burgers and fries were in their heyday. There may have been a plethora of high-waisted jeans and scrunchies in that decade, too, but there was also a distinct lack of widespread health-consciousness and environmental concern. As society has continued to evolve toward the latter, fast food has, at times, struggled to keep up.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

America's Largest Grocery Chain Just Added 6 New Items to the Freezer Section

Gone are the days of leisurely wandering into two or three grocery stores to amass your weekly necessities. In the time of COVID-19, people are looking for ways to make their shopping trip as efficient as possible or even avoid perusing the shelves in-person altogether and opting for delivery instead. Luckily browsing new arrivals is easier than ever—and Kroger just dropped new frozen items on its website.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mashed.com

Costco Employees Have Reddit Shook With This Rotisserie Chicken Truth

Trust us, this story is something to ba-gawk at. While you might know and love Costco for its bargain $4.99 rotisserie chickens, complete with crispy skin and juicy breasts, it's the secret deets behind how these chickens are prepared that may leave you clucking your tongue. Eat This, Not That...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy