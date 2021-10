Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD), City of La Vergne, and CH Consulting Solutions are partnering to offer COVID-19 testing on the north end of Rutherford County. Beginning October 11, the La Vergne Multi-purpose Building parking lot located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road will be used as a COVID-19 drive-through testing site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 16 DAYS AGO