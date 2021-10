One of the most important parts of Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation is also among the most politically difficult. It’s an attempt to make prescription drugs more affordable by having the government regulate prices — an idea that, however popular, has never gotten past the opposition of conservatives in Congress and their allies in the pharmaceutical industry. With Democrats apparently a few votes short of what they need to pass such legislation this year, plenty of lawmakers, officials and political professionals are convinced this latest attempt will fail too.

