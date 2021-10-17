CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Hendel: The Ability Center of Toledo celebrates its centennial in runway style

By By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dsdli_0cTpLIUG00

The Ability Center of Toledo is celebrating 100 years of service, well, technically 101 due to the pandemic.

There was a celebration in September on its Sylvania campus with community partners and friends, some with their assistance dogs. Outgoing executive director Tim Harrington led a toast to the center’s rich history and exciting future which will be led by the new executive director Stuart James , who was most recently the executive director at the Center for Independent Living in Berkeley, Calif., where he reinforced the vision of a truly inclusive world and nearly tripled the organization’s endowment.

In addition to the refreshments, entertainment was a mural painted live by artist Chris “Chilly” Rodriguez .

It was also a time to bid farewell to Mr. Harrington who was a member of the inaugural class at Opportunity Kindergarten via the Toledo Society for Crippled Children which was housed in the Libbey House. Then he attended Camp Cricket for kids with disabilities. As an adult, he became the director of development for the Ability Center before becoming the executive director in 2000.

The Ability Center, thanks to Mr. Harrington’s leadership, has gained national recognition for leading the center through numerous advocacy victories, from transitioning 850 people living in institutions out of nursing homes, to launching the nation’s first bachelor’s degree in disability studies at the University of Toledo, and to starting a first-of-its kind employment partnership with the Toledo Museum of Art.

The center, Mr. Harrington said, has pledged to become the most disability-friendly community in the country via the development of partnerships with housing, transportation, education, health care, accessible spaces, employment, and social opportunities.

The Ability Center is being highlighted during the Libbey House Foundation fall lecture series “100 Years of Disability History in Our Community.” The first lecture was “The Boy Who Changed the World: Toledo and the ‘Crippled Children’s Movement”, by Barbara Floyd , Libbey House board member and historian, who talked about Toledo’s early history of assisting persons with disability, beginning with a young boy born in 1901 without legs and arms.

The second lecture was “The Ability Center of Toledo at 100” by Dan Wilkins , director of special projects at the Ability Center.

On Oct. 21, Kim Brownlee , author of the book The Toledo State Hospital will discuss the hospital’s history of helping those with mental illness.

Oct. 28 is “Disability History: A Personal View” by Mr. Harrington about his life and how society changed the way it regards persons with disabilities.

The lectures are free and start at 7 p.m., after a 6:30 p.m. reception in the Libbey House at 2008 Scottwood Ave. Space is limited. For tickets, go to libbeyhouse.org . Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

ANOTHER centennial celebration for the Ability Center was the 36th annual Style Show and Luncheon presented by the Auxiliary to the Ability Center Oct. 6 at The Pinnacle. About 400 ladies and a few gents gathered for the day, which started with vendor shopping, raffles, a silent auction and socializing over cocktails followed by a tasty lunch with a chocolate raspberry dessert which many ate before the meal while sitting at tables centered with lily and ivy arrangements by Myrtle Flowers and were sold after the event.

Then it was lights, cameras and action as emcee Sashem Brey of WTVG-TV, Channel 13 welcomed everyone and models, including consumers and staff, strutted the runway in fashions from Chico’s, j.jill, Ragazza, and Vivian Kate, and a new shop, Hip to the Groove.

It was more than fashion and fun. Interspersed were highlights of what the Ability Center does for the community, an important aspect of the show, said Claire Browning , event co-chairman with Karen Lumm . They were assisted by 20 dedicated committee members.

About $40,000 was raised. Thanks go to sponsors including presenting sponsor Barbara Stewart plus gold sponsor Gwen Ames ; silver sponsors Andersons, Alice Schorling , Claudia Sundberg , Mary and Mark Tucker , the University of Toledo, and Arlene Whelan . Also, Claire Browning and Karen Lumm, ​Hanna Howard Realtors; Complete Laundering Services, Premier Bank, SoFo Foods, Walker Funeral Homes, Waterford Bank, and many others.

THE 17th annual Kaleidoscope Breakfast fund-raiser for A Renewed Mind, a division of OhioGuidestone, at The Pinnacle on Oct. 5 raised $70,000. Some 200 attendees enjoyed breakfast while shopping at the silent auction.

The program featured guest speaker Kelly Wingate , who adopted a 21-month-old girl found in an abandoned apartment, abused and neglected. Her daughter, who was diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and received services through DoubleARC, is now 28 years old. Clinton Longenecker , retired University of Toledo professor, asked folks to give beyond their abundance and who wouldn’t, after hearing Kelly’s story?

Honored was Sr. Suzette Fisher , SND, in her 30th year with DoubleARC, the nonprofit organization that began the fund-raiser breakfast. (DoubleARC merged with A Renewed Mind in 2018.)

Community leaders were thanked. Volunteerism awards went to Betty Heitger and Mike Schnapp .

Media awards presented by Matt Rizzo , president, A Renewed Mind, went to Karen Gerhardinger , Maumee Mirror, Melissa Voetsch , 13ABC, and London Mitchell , Cumulus Broadcasting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Robert Dane Wright (1923-2021)

Robert D. Wright, a pilot who was a radar operator aboard Army Air Corps combat missions over the Pacific in World War II and, as a civilian, flew experimental planes and taught would-be pilots, died Oct. 7 at Browning Masonic Complex in Waterville. He was 97.
WATERVILLE, OH
The Blade

Perrysburg Rotary puts up endowment for local hospital's patients

Lower-income patients will be the benefactors of a new endowment the Perrysburg Rotary Club has established at that suburb’s only hospital. The Perrysburg Rotary Club Endowed Patient Assistance Fund will receive an initial $50,000 contribution to help needy patients with such support as paying for medication or for transportation to outpatient appointments, the civic organization announced earlier this month.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

To the editor: Credit Carty for saving UTMC

As described in a recent editorial in The Blade (“Saving UTMC,” Sept. 28), the primary reason for renewed viability of the University of Toledo Medical Center is that citizens in the community surrounding UTMC banded together in an effective grass roots campaign.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo Hospital Auxiliary passes century, keeps eye on future and past

Now a gleaming 13-story glass jewel next to a resolute brick bulwark in the Toledo skyline, Toledo Hospital has been a hallmark of the Glass City since the 19th century. For much of that history, the Toledo Hospital Auxiliary, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary Thursday with a gathering on hospital grounds, has provided essential support to the staff of the hospital and patients it serves.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
City
Sylvania, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

New members-only club hopes to bring nightlife back

The former Haas-Jordan umbrella factory in Toledo’s North End has gotten a facelift. TolHouse, 1447 N. Summit St., created by Will Lucas, founder and chief executive officer of Creadio, is a place for local entrepreneurs to come together to work, socialize, and stage events.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Opportunity Kindergarten#Camp Cricket#The University Of Toledo#The Toledo Museum Of Art
The Blade

Health department to begin offering coronavirus boosters on Wednesday

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department will begin offering booster doses of coronavirus vaccine on a walk-in basis for eligible individuals starting Wednesday. People who completed two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations and are either age 65 or older, age 18 or older with underlying conditions, or live or work in an exposure-risk setting may get a booster six months after the date of their previous shot. Anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may get a booster shot after two months’ time.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo Symphony to salute the late Dick Anderson

Maestro Alain Trudel is used to meeting all types of movers and shakers in neutral territory, such as over a meal in a restaurant, for example. When he first came to Toledo in 2017, his expectations were no different in meeting the former CEO and chairman emeritus of the board of directors of the giant agribusinesses, The Andersons.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Housing
The Blade

Saturday Essay: Overcoming divisiveness means teaching about divisive ideas

I appreciated The Blade’s Oct. 5 story about the Toledo Public School Board’s collective opposition to HB 322 and 327. I am writing as a professor of education at The University of Toledo to address HB 327, which applies to higher education. It proposes legislation that would be impossible to enforce and would lead to lawsuits that would derail students’ education and waste the financial resources of universities and the state. We need more civil discussion about what we teach in schools and why; however, that discussion does not belong in the court system.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo Police Academy welcomes 50 new cadets

Speaking before 50 wide-eyed cadets on their very first day Friday as the Toledo Police Academy’s newest class, Lt. Sean Jones paused for a moment before asking the aspiring officers to look to their right at memorials to fallen police displayed on the back wall of the academy building at Owens Community College.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Paramount says it will drop St. Luke's patient coverage Jan. 1

McLaren St. Luke’s patients who have insurance coverage under Paramount will need to switch either their doctor or their insurance company by the end of the year. Paramount, the insurance arm of ProMedica, said Friday it is sending out notices over the next week telling about 3,000 members who use St. Luke’s and its affiliated physicians that by Jan. 1 they will no longer be covered under Paramount’s Medicare, marketplace exchange and employer-sponsored plans.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

HomeBuys discount store opens in long-vacant Toledo space

Discount retailer HomeBuys opened this week in a long-vacant space at Talmadge Road and Monroe Street in Toledo that previously housed The Andersons general store. The Columbus-based company, which held a grand opening Friday, now has seven locations across Ohio and Kentucky. It touts a treasure-hunt atmosphere with items from other retailers and manufacturers that are sold at a deep discount. Departments include gourmet foods, domestics, furniture, seasonal, a wine and craft beer section and others.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy