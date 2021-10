55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. A note was placed on the door as well as the 55 South website stating the restaurant had closed. It stated, ” We’re closed – Thank you so much for 4 years! After a wild 2020 and continued staffing issues in 2021 we have decided to close our Spring Hill location. We are tremendously grateful to the support of our regulars and the wonderful community. We hope you’ll come visit the next time you’re in Historic Downtown Franklin and Brentwood.”

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO