Temperatures are mellowing and the colors of the fall are on their way. What’s the best way to enjoy the beauty of a Middle Tennessee autumn while getting fresh air and exercise? We think it’s on a bicycle. Whether you want to tool around your neighborhood, ride a trail through the woods or head out for a day on the Natchez Trace, finding the right bike for your Fall ride is the first step.

BICYCLES ・ 6 DAYS AGO