In response to "No new fees for electric cars," there is no question that a flat fee is a bad idea. I offer up a solution in place of that. The free market way to pay for the cost of roads, bridges, maintenance, etc., is to impose a user fee, or what's commonly called a "use tax." The more miles of road your car drives, the more you pay. It is built in as a tax on every gallon of gas purchased at the pump.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO