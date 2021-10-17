Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- The law firms of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP and Robertson & Associates, LLP announce the filing of a federal class action lawsuit in the Central District of California on behalf of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing, Inc.; Blue Pacific Fisheries; Ivar Southern and Linda Southern; Newport Landing Sportfishing, Inc.; San Pedro Bait Co.; Donald C. Brockman, individually and as trustee of the Donald C. Brockman Trust and Heidi M. Jacques, individually and as trustee of the Heidi M. Brockman Trust; Gregory Hexberg, individually and as trustee of The Gregory C. and Deborah L. Hexberg Family Trust, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated, against Amplify Energy Corporation, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company over the October 2021 pipeline rupture and resulting catastrophic oil spill that dumped up to 131,000 gallons of highly toxic crude oil. The spill killed fish and wildlife, forced the closure of fishing blocks and harbors, and soiled world-famous Southern California beaches and beachfront communities.
