Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

I think it would be pretty fair that a printer’s main job is to, well, print. In many aspects, however, people often base their choices on other functionality offered in the product. The ability, for example, to scan documents, and, particularly for businesses, being able to both send and receive fax messages (yes, fax is still a thing!). However, following a report via TechSpot, Canon is currently facing a $5M class action lawsuit in America because many of its most popular printer models are designed to not allow for any kind of functionality if it’s out of ink!

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO