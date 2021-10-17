CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

By Kevin Shalvey
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Queens man filed a class-action lawsuit against Canon, saying some of the electronics giant's All-in-One printers won't scan documents unless they have ink cartridges installed. "In truth, the All-in-One Printers do not scan or fax documents when the devices have low or empty ink cartridges," said David Leacraft,...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Canon Accused of Misleading Consumers About Scans, Faxes With Low Printer Ink

Canon USA was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Levi & Korsinsky, contends that Canon All-in-One printers cannot scan or fax documents when the ink cartridges are low or empty, contrary to marketing claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-05688, Leacraft v. Canon U.S.A., Inc..
LAW
legalnewsline.com

Woman files class action against ZoomInfo for using her name and likeness

SEATTLE (Legal Newsline) - Kim Carter Martinez, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, filed a federal class action complaint on September 30 in the Western District of Washington against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. for violation of California’s Right of Publicity Statute and violation of California Common Law Tort – Misappropriation of Name and Likeness.
LAW
Mac Observer

Canon USA Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Under-Reporting Printers

Canon faces a class action lawsuit with the accusation that its 4-in-1 printers don’t print documents if an ink cartridge is low. Further, “There is no reason or technical basis for manufacturing the All-in-One Printers with an ink level detection function that causes the scanner to stop functioning when ink is low or empty. Canon designed the All-in-One Printers in such a way to require consumers to maintain ink in their devices regardless of whether they intend to print.”
BUSINESS
PC Perspective

A Class Action Suit Fired At Canon For Tying Low Ink To Scanning

The printer industry, or at least Canon, seem to have forgotten the lesson HP learned twice. It was back in 2005 when HP was originally taken to court, for programming in an expiry date to their ink cartridges to ensure that no matter how much ink remained, after a certain amount of time had passed you needed to buy a new cartridge. After several years of legal battles, HP was forced to discontinue that practice and to reimburse affected users, up to a total of $5million in compensation.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Printers#Class Action Lawsuit#Cartridges#Ink#District Court#Actionable Intelligence#Levi Korsinsky Llp
TechSpot

Canon sued for $5 million for disabling scanner when printers run out of ink

A hot potato: Canon, best known for manufacturing camera equipment and printers for business and home users, is being sued for not allowing customers to use the scan or fax functions in multi-function devices if the ink runs out on numerous printer models. David Leacraft filed a class action lawsuit against Canon USA, alleging the company engaged in deceptive marketing and unjust enrichment practices.
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

Kixeye shareholders file lawsuit against Stillfront over $30 million earnout

Kixeye’s seller representative Fortis Advisors has filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court against Stillfront over a disputed earnout payment says VentureBeat. The claim is that Stillfront intentionally breached its merger agreement concerning a $30 million earnout providing Kixeye reached certain milestones. Back in June 2019, Stillfront bought Kixeye for...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Lawsuit filed against Canon for misleading claims and deceiving users

Canon USA has found itself at the centre of a legal tussle, because of a decision regarding its printers' functioning. A customer from New York has filed a class-a lawsuit against the company. The customer complained that the printers do not carry out several functions unless the cartridges have adequate ink.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Design Taxi

Canon Faces Lawsuit For Disabling Scanners To Apparently Force People To Buy Ink

A photo of the Canon PIXMA MX925 printer. Image ID 141382836 © via Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com. If you’ve purchased a printer, you’ll know that replacing the ink cartridges in the device cost nearly as much as the machine itself. It’s one of the banes of technology, and even with gadgets getting more advanced each year, it seems we’re still stuck with the same printer problems from the 2000s.
ELECTRONICS
KFYR-TV

Former clients, subcontractor of Glasser Images plan to file a class action lawsuit; Glasser’s new attorney said the closure wasn’t malicious

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former clients and sub-contractors of Glasser Images said they’re preparing to file a class action lawsuit against the company, after it shut down without notice and without refunding customers. Minnesota based photographer Emily Santiago says she started working for Glasser in the Spring and always had...
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Lieff Cabraser and Robertson & Associates Announce Filing of Class Action Lawsuit Against Amplify Energy Corporation Over 2021 Huntington Beach Oil Spill Disaster

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2021-- The law firms of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP and Robertson & Associates, LLP announce the filing of a federal class action lawsuit in the Central District of California on behalf of Davey’s Locker Sportfishing, Inc.; Blue Pacific Fisheries; Ivar Southern and Linda Southern; Newport Landing Sportfishing, Inc.; San Pedro Bait Co.; Donald C. Brockman, individually and as trustee of the Donald C. Brockman Trust and Heidi M. Jacques, individually and as trustee of the Heidi M. Brockman Trust; Gregory Hexberg, individually and as trustee of The Gregory C. and Deborah L. Hexberg Family Trust, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated, against Amplify Energy Corporation, Beta Operating Company, and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company over the October 2021 pipeline rupture and resulting catastrophic oil spill that dumped up to 131,000 gallons of highly toxic crude oil. The spill killed fish and wildlife, forced the closure of fishing blocks and harbors, and soiled world-famous Southern California beaches and beachfront communities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
canonwatch.com

Canon Sued Because Printer Won’t Scan When Out Of Ink

Canon has been sued by a user who discovered that his Canon PIXMA MG6320 All-In-One printer can not be used a scanner when ink runs out. A Canon customer filed a class action lawsuit alleging deceptive marketing and unjust enrichment by Canon, as Bleeping Computer reports:. While using his Pixma...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Bank teller who used $2.4million she stole from a customer's account to buy watches, designer handbags and even a HOUSE claims she did it because her violent ex-boyfriend wanted a Ferrari

A former Commonwealth Bank clerk illegally moved more than $2.4million out of a customer's account to pay for luxury watches, expensive handbags and a house. But Hsin-Yu Tsai, 33, denies it was greed that prompted her offending. She told her sentence hearing at the NSW District Court on Wednesday that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eteknix.com

Canon Sued Over Printers Doing Nothing if They Have No Ink!

I think it would be pretty fair that a printer’s main job is to, well, print. In many aspects, however, people often base their choices on other functionality offered in the product. The ability, for example, to scan documents, and, particularly for businesses, being able to both send and receive fax messages (yes, fax is still a thing!). However, following a report via TechSpot, Canon is currently facing a $5M class action lawsuit in America because many of its most popular printer models are designed to not allow for any kind of functionality if it’s out of ink!
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT- LONGEVERON INC. (NASDAQ: LGVN) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against the Longeveron Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion no later than November 12, 2021 in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Longeveron Inc. ("Longeveron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LGVN) from February 9, 2021 through August 12, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LAW
komando.com

Canon printers are bricking for a very strange reason: Running out of ink

Technology is truly amazing — when it works. But for whatever reason, sometimes things don’t go as expected. Scratching your head over missing settings or weird behavior can be incredibly frustrating until a solution is found. Tap or click here for details on two major problems with Apple’s iOS 15.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE FOR WATERDROP INC. (NYSE: WDH) SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Waterdrop Inc. ("Waterdrop" or the "Company") (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") from May 4, 2021 through September 14, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy