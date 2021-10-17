Holiday Titles Coming to Netflix in 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) rounds out the lead cast, alongside Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin, in upcoming Showtime drama Three Women, an hourlong series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo.
Creevy is Maggie, the third of the Three Women in the title, a student in North Dakota who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.
In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. In addition to Maggie, there is Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in Indiana who,...
