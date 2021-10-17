Holiday Titles Coming to Netflix in 2021

Netflix just released the new mission-oriented thriller film Extraction Trailer. In Official Trailer of Extraction, it features Chris Hemsworth. In Phase-3 of the Marvel Unit, he supported till the Avengers End Game. He spent his 9 years with MCU and now he finds out of the box film Extraction. End Game is not the end of MCU, it is Infinity Saga. But Next Phase-4 release has too much time so Chris Hemsworth finds himself in the role of an officer. He will take it as an intense role in the crime thriller genre.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO