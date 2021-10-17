CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Video: Kelsea Ballerini Performs at FirstBank for CMT Artists of the Year

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 6 days ago
CMT recognized the year’s biggest acts in a ceremony live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center for the first time since 2019. The artists honored as...

Williamson Source

Luke Bryan Named Host of CMA Awards

On Monday it was announced Luke Bryan would be the solo host for the CMA Awards to be held on November 10th at Bridgestone Arena. Bryan shared on social media, “This is a pinch me moment! I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!”. The previous solo...
CELEBRITIES
Williamson Source

John Rich and Partners Sell Broadway Building for $24.5M

John Rich and partners closed the sale of 200 Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee in a landmark deal in commercial property closings. The famed “Cotton Eyed Joe” building sold for $24.5 million, turning a 32% profit from the purchase of the building in 2019 for $18.5 million. The deal is finalized this week and the undisclosed buyer will take possession immediately. The deal was brokered by Seth Harlan of Robin Realty for TAC 200 Broadway, LLC.
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Garth Brooks to Perform Two Shows at The Ryman

After canceling his stadium tour, Garth Brooks just announced two concerts at The Ryman. Titled “Garth, The Ryman & You”, the concerts take place November 19th and 20th and will be an evening of stories behind the songs. According to a press release, there are a limited number of tickets...
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Scott Hamilton

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Scott Hamilton about his upcoming event at Bridgestone Arena. We spoke to Scott about recently being named the Kiwanis Outstanding Nashvillian of the Year and how the Scott Hamilton & Friends event will honor Michael James Ryan Busbee (known as “busbee”), the Nashville songwriter, producer, who passed away in 2019 from his Glioblastoma diagnosis.
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: October 20, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Williamson Source

Be in the Audience for Amy Grant Concert Taping

The Mulehouse in Columbia announced a special show. Country music legend Amy Grant will perform at The Mulehouse, in Columbia, on November 4. The concert will be a taping for Amy Grant’s Line by Line Tour and ticket proceeds will benefit Compassion International. Ticket prices start at $79. In a...
COLUMBIA, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Performing their current album, World Gone Mad, as well as classic songs of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band. The WeightBand originated in 2013 inside the famed Woodstock barn of Levon Helm. Weider was inspired by Helm to carry on the musical legacy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group. Years of touring have seen The Weight Band revive “The Woodstock Sound,” keeping the spirit of Americana/Roots Rock alive for audiences of all ages.
FRANKLIN, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

