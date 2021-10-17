CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dad's Not So Crazy: Inside Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers' Private Father-Daughter Bond

By Natalie Finn
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Eminem shared in his 2002 hit "Cleanin' Out My Closet" that daughter "Hailie's gettin' so big now, you should see her, she's beautiful." "But," he promised, "you'll never see her—she won't even be at your funeral!"...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 9

Related
Popculture

Eminem Offers Warning to Customers Eating at His New Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti

Eminem's fans in Detroit can now stop by his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant, which opened its doors on Sept. 29. On the day of the opening, Eminem warned his fans that there is a very specific way to enjoy the spaghetti in order, or it was best to just not eat his spaghetti at all. The "Lose Yourself" rapper also attended the grand opening, surprising fans by serving them meals himself.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Eminem
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Hailie Jade
Person
Snoop Dogg
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Sued Over Posting Viral Video to Instagram

Snoop Dogg is facing a new copyright lawsuit that claims the rapper posted a viral video -- dramatic footage of a protester trying to scale a Manhattan office building -- to his Instagram without permission. In a case filed Monday (Oct. 18) in Los Angeles federal court, a media outlet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Lil Kim Claps Back After 50 Cent Trolls Her On Instagram: ‘You’re Obsessed With Me’

Lil Kim is not here for 50 Cent’s recent trolling of her on social media, firing back at her former ‘Magic Stick’ collaborator for his diss. 50 Cent, 46, is known to troll on social media, and this time, he went after Lil Kim, 47, comparing his fellow rapper to a leprechaun in a meme. “I’m sorry i know it’s early but i don’t know why 🤷🏽‍♂️ s*** like this is funny to me. LOL.” His former “Magic Stick” song partner then fired back in the post, noting how 50 was definitely “reachin.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Craziness
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne & Diddy Bless Nicki Minaj's Son 'Papa Bear' With 'Insane' 1st Birthday Gifts

Nicki Minaj became a mother for the first time in September 2020, when she gave birth to a baby boy. Fast forward a year later, and the Queen rapper is already celebrating her child’s first journey around the sun. On Tuesday (October 5), Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram with a post giving fans a look at her son’s Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim's "Husband" Mr. Papers Trolls 50 Cent With "All Things Fall Apart" Memes

He may have deleted his post about Lil Kim, but 50 Cent is feeling the wrath of Mr. Papers. Fif has often cracked jokes at the expense of his peers, but Lil Kim has made it clear that she does not appreciate his antics. Back in July, 50 Cent shared a meme about the pint-size Rap icon, and she quickly reacted, suggesting that he has been in his feelings after she rejected him years ago.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Reacts To Kim Kardashian Rap Video

Kim Kardashian made her big hosting debut recently on Saturday Night Live, where she surprised audiences at home with her hilarious opening monologue and ridiculous skits. She put her all into the show, consulting her estranged husband Kanye West on her creative direction and more. With the superstar businesswoman celebrating her forty-first birthday today, the famous Libra popped up in a behind-the-scenes video, which was filmed as she recorded her verse for a rap song on the show.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Cardi B ‘couldn’t hang’ at her birthday party

Cardi B “couldn’t hang” at her own birthday party. The chart-topping rap star – who turned 29 on Monday (10.11.21) – celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals. Cardi – who is married to rapper Offset...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Grosses Fans Out By Grabbing His Mom's Ass In Viral Video

Kodak Back really loves his mother, as he should. However, during a recent party this weekend, the Florida rapper might have gotten to close to his mom for his fans' comfort. A video is presently going around social media of Kodak dancing with his mother at a recent event, but some people have noted that they're uncomfortable watching the clip as Kodak seemingly grabs his mother's behind a couple of times and tries to kiss her on the mouth.
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Claps Back At Colorism Accusations Following Resurfaced Too $hort Clip

Those old social media clips have often caused a ruckus online for artists and Saweetie is feeling the wrath of the public. When people find old posts or interviews that rub them the wrong way, it isn't difficult for a resurfaced moment from yesteryear to return with a vengeance. Things that artists have said or done often fade into the abyss of social media oblivion, however, someone rehashed a Livestream conversation between Saweetie and Too $hort.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Bun B Recalls The Moment JAY-Z Knew Pimp C Was 'A Muthafucking Star'

JAY-Z‘s “Big Pimpin'” is a classic record that saw the Grammy Award-winning rapper join forces with Bun B and the late Pimp C, collectively known as UGK. The story behind the collaboration has been told before, but now Bun B has added more information to the legendary tale. As the...
MUSIC
E! News

E! News

119K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy