Dixon High School is looking to fill multiple coaching positions for the upcoming seasons. We are currently looking for the following coaches: Boys varsity and JV soccer, Boys/Girls varsity wrestling, Boys frosh basketball, Boys frosh/JV baseball. If interested please click the link below to apply on EDjoin. Once you apply please email Brett.Peterson@dixonusd.org to get a interview scheduled. We will need soccer/wrestling coaches by Nov 1st so please spread the word!

DIXON, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO