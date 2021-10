STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community Board 3 will host a public virtual general board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Routine general board business will be discussed at the 7 p.m. meeting, and any motions voted on by committee this month will be voted on by the entire board. Participants must register by 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting by visiting the website at www.nyc.gov/sicb3 An email with a link to join the meeting will be sent on the day of the meeting.

