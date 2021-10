STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The pandemic permanently drilled a few lessons into my mindset. There is the importance of self-sufficiency with the peace of mind in having a continuous food supply. Also during COVID, especially in the quarantine days, the only reliable thing in our housebound state (and beyond) was our garden. Flowers kept blooming and nature kept going even when the world seemed to stop.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 51 MINUTES AGO