The price has moved down to $6.73. Celo price analysis supports the bears. Support level is still at $5.302 point. The Celo price analysis reveals that the bears have returned to the price chart after finding their way to gain control over the price function. Although the price had been traveling high for the past few days, today’s trend has not been very supportive. The bulls were unable to take the price across the $6.752 hurdle because of the abrupt fall in price. The cryptocurrency is going through a loss now as the CELO/USD price has been devalued to the $6.728 level today.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO