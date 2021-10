The polling locations of the November 2, 2021 Election are as follows: early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday at Comanche County Courthouse Basement-Room B102 at 101 West Central Ave., Comanche, TX 76442 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. beginning on October 18, 2021 and ending on October 29, 2021 with extended hours, Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and October 28, 2021, 7 am to 7 pm. Also, the DeLeon City Council Room between the hours of 8:30 and 5:00 pm beginning October 25, 2021 and ending October 27, 2021.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO