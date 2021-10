Pens and voices have proven to both be mighty swords throughout history. The Beat Generation is a subculture that stands the test of time. In the post-war era, prominently the late 1940s through the 1960s, there were creative nonconformists who took a stance. What began as a small group of writers, producers and artists, whose work centered around their rejection of economic materialism and racism among others flaws found within society, transformed into a lifestyle of liberation and release they advocated strongly for. Through sexual freedom and exploration within the realm of psychedelic drugs, which were tremendously taboo at the time, they ran wild with their work. These individuals were often referred to as “beatniks” or “beats,” for short.

