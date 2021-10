Optimism about the U.S. economy is fading as concerns over labor availability and supply chain disruptions rise, according to a survey of U.S. finance chiefs. The CFO Survey, a collaboration of Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta (formerly known as the Duke/CFO Global Business Outlook Survey), found that CFO optimism for both the U.S. economy and their own firms’ financial prospects has moderated.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO