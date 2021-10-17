Fans endure rain for demolition derby

SELINSGROVE — A little rain on Saturday couldn’t keep the destruction away from the Selinsgrove Speedway.

The Sand Hill Smash Demo Derby and Figure 8 Racing event took place — albeit an hour later than scheduled due to rain — at the Selinsgrove Speedway, 330 Route 35, Selinsgrove. Crowds gathered under umbrellas, ponchos and the covered grandstand to enjoy an afternoon of racing and wrecks.

Kevin Benson, of Elmira, N.Y., heard about the event at his local derby and traveled to watch with his family, including his son, Zachary Benson, 9.

“We travel around the northeast for demolition derbies,” said Benson. “Two weeks ago we were in Mt. Morris, N.Y., for the Sanfilippo Smash.”

Benson said he likes seeing a little bit of everything. Zach said he likes the smashing.

Benson said he ran derbies in the early 80s to the 2000s with his family.

“It’s kind of a family thing,” said Benson.

Zach said he plans to be a driver in youth derby when he turns 12 in three years.

Driver Ben Ritter, of Port Trevorton, said he has been participating for 10 years. His father got him into it when he was a child.

“I just like wrecking things and building the cars is fun too,” said Ritter.

Ritter did the mini-mile class, which means four-to-six cylinder cars under 105 inches.

His car is a 1998 Chevy Lumina, six-cylinder 3100 engine.

“It’s a pretty popular car for demolition derbies,” he said.

Zain Hill, of Turbotville, said Saturday was the second event of its kind that he’s attended. His fiance’s cousin is a driver.

“I like the excitement, especially how the crowds react to the cars,” said Hill. “After never experiencing, I said this is kinda cool. I couldn’t do it but it’s awesome.”