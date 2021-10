A 7-year-old boy recently asked me a question I’ve heard often over my career studying raptors in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. This time, there was one word he inadvertently altered. It was a small change, yet profound. When folks ask me if I study golden eagles, great gray owls or any of other 10 or so raptor species I regularly research, the question is usually: “What species do you work on?” But the profound change to that commonplace question this young man asked was just one word: “What species do you work for?” For me, this triggered introspection about a critical question for any professional wildlife biologist: Are we simply recording data and bearing witness to the rapid change we are seeing across the globe, or are we using our data to do something about it?

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO