OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices. UPDATE: Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order to Alleviate California Port Congestion Still, freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO