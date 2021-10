La Brea is the kind of show you want to be good, but all of its moving parts don’t quite fit. It’s clearly a similar show to Lost — it even referenced the iconic supernatural survivor show in an earlier episode — but the story feels rushed, the dialogue can be clunky, and the CGI of ancient animals is shoddy at best. The fourth episode airs tonight and it offers a few new elements that improve on the overall experience, but it still has half-baked melodrama to sit through.

