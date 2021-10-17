Cleveland should invest more city resources in affordable homeownership: John Habat

For the Sept. 14 primary, we endorsed Kahlil Seren, vice president of Cleveland Heights City Council, as the suburb’s first directly elected mayor. We felt that Seren gave “the most cogent, thoughtful answers” regarding the city’s urgent economic development challenges, its costly obligations to upgrade its sewer system, “and all the other problems of a long-established, inner-ring suburb.” Now that the race is down to two candidates, we continue to feel that way. Cleveland Heights voters should choose Kahlil Seren for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO