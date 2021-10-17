CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland should invest more city resources in affordable homeownership: John Habat

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland needs thousands of new homeowners to revitalize the inner city that was devastated by the foreclosure and predatory-lending crisis...

Cleveland.com

The next mayor must restore Cleveland’s tree canopy

Cleveland’s next mayor must make rebuilding the city’s tree canopy a high and urgent priority. Current tree projects are admirable but insufficient, and the city’s budget for this project is inadequate. We continue to lose or destroy trees faster than we are planting them, and old-growth trees take decades to replace.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Kahlil Seren for Cleveland Heights mayor; Sara Fagnilli for Lakewood Municipal Court

For the Sept. 14 primary, we endorsed Kahlil Seren, vice president of Cleveland Heights City Council, as the suburb’s first directly elected mayor. We felt that Seren gave “the most cogent, thoughtful answers” regarding the city’s urgent economic development challenges, its costly obligations to upgrade its sewer system, “and all the other problems of a long-established, inner-ring suburb.” Now that the race is down to two candidates, we continue to feel that way. Cleveland Heights voters should choose Kahlil Seren for mayor in the Nov. 2 election.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

