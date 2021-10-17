CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haiti gang kidnaps US missionary group, including children

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The missionaries were on their way home from...

