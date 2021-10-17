CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Byrne recalls hearing Lorde’s music for the first time: “I thought, ‘I could learn from that'”

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Byrne has recalled hearing Lorde’s music for the first time. The pair were speaking as part of Rolling Stones’ new ‘Musicians On Musicians’ cover series. Byrne told the New Zealand musician that he admired the minimalism of her music. He said: “I heard your music ages ago. One of the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne

“This is my dream!” Lorde confides after they go downstairs for the interview. She’s brought a phone full of questions that she wrote out for Byrne, whose music was a huge touchstone of her youth in New Zealand. The strikingly independent perspective that made her an out-of-nowhere phenomenon in 2013 with “Royals” is still going strong on Solar Power — the album she released this summer after a four-year break in which she traveled to Antarctica and got back in touch with the power of nature — and she’s looking forward to getting to know one of her earliest musical heroes.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Lorde and David Byrne Grace ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Barefoot & in All-Black Outfits

Rolling Stone dropped its final cover pairing for its 2021 “Musicians on Musicians” editorial feature. The cover included pop superstar Lorde and one of her earliest music heroes, David Byrne. Other covers featured artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morrisette, as well as Alicia Keys and Kehlani. Lorde wore a tuxedo jacket and oversized matching black pants by Saint Laurent. Her gold hoop earrings, from Mejuri, slightly peeked out from under her dark hair. Byrne wore a turtleneck sweater by Brioni underneath his suit by Hermès. Both of the musicians went barefoot for the cover shoot, and both topped off their look...
BEAUTY & FASHION
brooklynvegan.com

Lorde and David Byrne interview each other for ‘Rolling Stone’

Rolling Stone continue their Musicians on Musicians series -- where two artists interview each other -- with a conversation between Lorde and David Byrne. They talk about songwriting, stage fright, food, social media, and more. Here's an excerpt:. Byrne: I have a question for you. I’m jealous of songwriters that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
David Byrne
Person
Spike Lee
hollywoodsoapbox.com

REVIEW: ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ as poignant as ever

Photo: David Byrne’s American Utopia features, from left, Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III. Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy © 2019 / Provided by BBB with permission. David Byrne’s American Utopia is back on Broadway and better than ever. The stirring song...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

David Byrne’s New Book Is (Nothing But) Dingbats

While you spent your quarantine era pondering how did you get there and where is that large automobile, David Byrne was on a break from American Utopia illustrating and writing an entire book for us. So considerate! So talented! So handsome! Phaidon unveiled today that Byrne’s A History of the World (In Dingbats) will be published in March 2022, featuring dozens of original Byrne drawings created in lockdown that “evoke the complex, global systems the pandemic cast in bright light.” Contrary to popular belief, dingbats are not only dumb bats, but instead a typographic ornament used to illuminate or break up blocks of text; he illustrates this through whimsical drawings of people, places, and things, such as an office building with feet or country roads with women’s eyes. Byrne previously showcased these works at New York’s Pace Gallery in November 2020, writing at the time that “I got a bit carried away and made them quite a bit more elaborate than the typical dingbat.” Related: You’re a dingbat if you still haven’t seen American Utopia.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

David Crosby's If Only I Could Remember My Name: still triumphant, 50 years on

That If I Could Only Remember My Name was panned by critics in 1971 says more about 1971 critics than David Crosby. Recorded while he was still coming to terms with the death of his girlfriend Christine Hinton in a car crash in 1969, it’s an album which speaks to future mutations of rock and folk, its emotional drive buckling and melting conventional forms.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Rolling Stones#Royals#American Utopia
metalinsider.net

Every Time I Die drops music vid for “Thing With Feathers”

Every Time I Die have released a music video for ‘Thing With Feathers.” The track lives on their ninth studio album Radical which is now available. The song features a guest appearance by Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra. ETID will be out on the road soon, starting in November. In...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy