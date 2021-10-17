CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unseasonably Warm & Sunny! Enjoy Your Sunday -Isabella Hulsizer

news8000.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve made it to Sunday! Talk about a roller-coaster of temperature variation this week! Today we’ll be warmer, with plenty...

www.news8000.com

WAAY-TV

Warm trend begins Sunday

Anticipating a more unseasonably warm day for Sunday with highs near 80. Another dry sunny day, but that changes once we get to Monday. Right now it's looking like the stronger storms will stay off further west and north of us, but we'll still see scattered showers and have the chance for a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Rain moves out east by the afternoon and we'll dry things out. Highs remain in the upper 70's for Tuesday. A more dominant system is set to move in Wednesday which can bring us the chance for stronger storms. After this system moves out highs will be back to seasonable in the lower 70's upper 60's.
kswo.com

Unseasonably Warm Weekend, Two Cold Fronts With Rain Chances Through Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, mostly sunny skies with a breezy south wind gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms pop up west of I-44 during the late evening hours. Most of Texoma will remain dry, but any storm popping up does have a marginal chance to be strong-to-severe with gusty wind and smaller hail.
WJHG-TV

Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny & Warm Sunday Ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a pretty nice weekend across northwest Florida so far! Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the mid 50s inland to lower 60s along the coast. For our Sunday, we will start off in the 50s/60s and again warm up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. It will get gradually more humid by tomorrow night and that will lead to some rain chances on Monday at around a 20% coverage. Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday associated with a strong frontal system. Severe weather could be possible with that system as well so we will be keeping a close eye on it as we get closer in time. Once the frontal system passes, it looks like we will see some much cooler weather for Halloween weekend with highs around 70 degrees.
