Religion

Minister's Corner: The search for unity

Shawnee News-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, how good and pleasant it is, when brethren live together in unity! It is like fine oil upon the head that runs down upon the beard, upon the beard of Aaron, and runs down upon the collar of his robe. Imagine you have finally arrived at the house...

The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: With All of Our Hearts

The word “shema” is used in the Bible to mean listen. The psalmist employs this word to ask God to listen to his prayers. We receive the admonition to listen just before God gives the commandment for us to love Him with heart, soul, and strength. In the biblical context, the word “heart” means the center of our being; it defines our essence as individuals. If God commands us to love Him completely, He will give us the ability to do so. “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength” (Deuteronomy 6:5).
Ponca City News

Minister's Message

“Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!” – Matthew 7:9-10.
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Pray to be used for His purpose

“I want you to know, brethren, that what has happened to me has really served to advance the gospel, so that it has become known throughout the whole praetorian guard and to all the rest that my imprisonment is for Christ; and most of the brethren have been made confident in the Lord because of my imprisonment, and are much more bold to speak of God without fear.” — Philippians 1:12-14.
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastor's Corner: Rejoice in following the Lord

Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ. “Some indeed preach Christ from envy and rivalry, but others from good will. The latter do it out of love, knowing that I am put here for the defense of the gospel; the former proclaim Christ out of partisanship, not sincerely but thinking to afflict me in my imprisonment. What then? Only that in every way, whether in pretense or in truth, Christ is proclaimed; and in that I rejoice.” Philippians 1:15-18.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Sufi religious order finally able to gather again

Followers of a Sufi religious order convened on a Moroccan village near the city of Nador for the birthday of the Prophet Muhammud in the first such gathering since the pandemic. A few hundred faithful, known as Fuqaras, from France Tunisia Ivory Coast and other countries, met for the weeklong Islamic holiday celebration. The order, the Karkariya, follows a mystical form of Islam recognizable by its unique dress code: A modest yet colorful patchwork robe. In the rituals, they surrounded their order’s leader and founder, Sheikh Mohamed Fawzi al Karkari, kissing his hand and pledging religious allegiance...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

"In God's Corner" serves youth in Marion

From drug addict to born again in Jesus Christ, Tony Howard has formed his love of boxing into a tangible place to impact children of Grant County. Howard and his business partner David Toevs, pastor of God’s House in Marion, recently acted upon the idea to start their own boxing gym for kids. After being in the works for six months, “In God’s Corner” first opened Oct. 19.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
Fareeha Arshad

Traitors in History Who Didn't Hesitate To Betray Their Own: Anthony Johnson, Maurice Papon, Mir Jafar

If there is anybody to be blamed for the gruesome history as we know today, then we can all agree on one word: traitors. Throughout the past and across the cultures, some people were hypocrites of the worst kind. Never once do they feel uncomfortable selling out their people in exchange for money and fame. Let’s have a look at three of such cowards from history.
Shawnee News-Star

Thinking Out Loud: Walk beside me

Don't walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don't walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend!" My life suddenly changed when my sweet wife of my youth left me, and oddly so did many of my friends. Recently, I met with a longtime fellow minister. The empathy he shared with me during my early stage of grief was wonderfully unconditional. I hadn't seen him in years. We hugged and talked about our lives since we had last spoken. As we chatted, I gazed upon my friend and was reminded once again of his warmth and support – it still glowed! Suddenly, it hit me! This was exactly what was different about him from so many other of my other friends. His genuine deep-seated, honest-to-goodness caring made him a loyal, comforting friend when so many others during that very difficult period of my life suddenly disappeared.
The Independent

Orthodox Church's top patriarch to visit US, meet with Biden

The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians brings an agenda spanning religious, political and environmental issues to a 12-day U.S. visit beginning Saturday that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden and various ceremonial and interfaith gatherings. Making the latest of several trips to the country during his 30 years in office, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to address concerns ranging from a pending restructuring of the American church to his church's status in his homeland, Turkey Bartholomew’s title, patriarch of Constantinople, reflects the ancient imperial name of the city now known as Istanbul in...
abc27 News

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

There’s an intriguing subplot to President Joe Biden’s upcoming meeting with Pope Francis. The world’s two most prominent Roman Catholics will be celebrating a shared outlook on church teaching and vital social issues even as Biden faces unwavering opposition from many U.S. Catholic bishops over his stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights. Less than three weeks after Biden’s […]
The Guardian

My mum the nun: why my socialite mother joined a monastery aged 61

It was like a beehive. A buzzing mass of 800 guests gathered around the queen, their larder of honey replaced by shrimp croquettes and caviar. It was 32 years ago when my mother, Ann Russell Miller, threw a combination 61st birthday and bon voyage party in the grand ballroom of a San Francisco hotel. Above her floated a balloon, tied to her wrist and emblazoned with the phrase: “Here I am.” She manoeuvred about, dressed elegantly in sparkling black. Her makeup was flawlessly applied, her hair expertly coiffed, her shoes chosen from hundreds of exquisite pairs. But this was her last formal outfit. She would never wear makeup again. The following day her hair would be shorn close to her scalp and forever hidden under a veil. For the next three decades she would wear the simple brown habit, with sandals or work shoes, befitting her new life as a cloistered nun.
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe's Dangarembga receives German peace prize

VIENNA (AP) — Accepting a prestigious German prize Sunday in honor of her work, Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga called for a “new Enlightenment,” saying a fundamental shift is needed to overcome the structures of racial hierarchy that have led to violence in her home country and across the world.
evangelinetoday.com

Minister's Corner: Pride prevents growth

We have all, at one time or another, demonstrated a little pride in our lives. It certainly isn’t an enviable trait, especially for a Christian. Pride pushes self to the forefront; however, the Bible tells us we are to crucify the self. Here’s what the Bible says in James 4:6 (KJV), “...Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble.”
evangelinetoday.com

Minister's Corner: The purpose of trials

In Exodus 3:8 KJV, we find the Lord speaking to Moses of His people Israel. He says, “And I am come down to deliver them out of the land of the Egyptians, and to bring them up out of that land unto a good land and a large, unto a land flowing with milk and honey; unto the place of the Canaanites, and the Hittites, and the Amorites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites.”
