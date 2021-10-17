CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to do your first pullup, and why it's worth a try

By Pam Moore
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might think of pullups as an upper-body exercise you’d never have the strength to tackle, but your first one might be closer than you think. While you need full-body strength, tenacity and patience to master the move, according to Angela Gargano — a certified personal trainer, four-time “American Ninja Warrior”...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health

Here's How Zinc Can Benefit Your Skin—And 4 Products to Try

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "Zinc is a trace mineral that your body requires in order for its immune system to function properly," explains Tricia Pingel, NMD, an Arizona-based naturopathic physician. "It plays a critical role in fighting and controlling inflammation." It also helps skin functions such as wound repair, collagen synthesis, and UV protection, adds Orit Markowitz, MD, a dermatologist and founder of OptiSkin in New York City. Because the body doesn't produce zinc on its own, it's important to incorporate zinc-rich foods into your diet, and perhaps even consider a supplement if you're deficient. Nearly 2 billion people worldwide have a zinc deficiency.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologist#Lower Body#Strong Feels Good#Equinox#Costco
dmagazine.com

Why It’s Worth Hiring One of the Best Builders in Dallas 2021

Correction: An outdated version of our Best Builders list ran in the September/October 2021 issue. We sincerely regret the error. What if we told you building a home didn’t have to be a stressful endeavor? It’s true! Yes, there are lots of choices to be made, and sure, unexpected elements like supply chain issues and weather delays can create bumps in the road. But with the right team in place—the kind who hold your hand through the decision-making process and know to anticipate and plan for those surprises—custom home building can be a rewarding and, dare we say it, fun experience.
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

The 54 Best Fitness Gifts for Her to Use for Workouts and Exercise Recovery

People who are big on fitness can be really fun to shop for. From convenient exercise equipment to new wearable tech and stylish workout gear, there’s so much innovation in the fitness space that there’s never a shortage of gifts to give this holiday season. If she prefers to work out from the comfort or her own home or needs to get her reps in while traveling, you can’t go wrong with accessories like a standout yoga mat, jump rope or resistance bands. And to help with sore muscles and pain relief, you can gift her that pricey muscle recovery device...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Workouts
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy