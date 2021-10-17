Hike-minded: Recent Concord-Carlisle graduates complete Appalachian Trail

SHEFFIELD — The genesis was simple enough: to create a corner of kindness, widely known as “trail magic,” for thru-hikers on the Appalachian Trail — the world’s longest hiking-only footpath that, stretching for 2,190 miles, cuts a wide swath (90 miles to be exact) straight through the Berkshires. In 2018, Rev. Jill Graham, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Sheffield, UCC, joined efforts with Dr. Doug Fisher, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts (and a Sheffield resident), and Rev. Erik Karas of Christ Trinity Church. The congregations have enjoyed consistent collaboration over the years, namely organizing “out of the ordinary events and programming,” of which the Appalachian Trail ministry is one of them, Graham told The Edge.
