Hike-minded: Recent Concord-Carlisle graduates complete Appalachian Trail

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. The name suits it: Like the path’s namesake, hikers on the Billy Goat Trail can find themselves balancing on slim ledges, hopping across deep gaps in a rock wall, and staring down a steep cliff face to the roaring Potomac River below. If you’re in the metropolitan D.C. area and up to the challenge, the first of the trail’s three sections is the perfect way to channel the spirit of the bluff-savvy billy goat. If you want to explore Maryland’s Bear Island and catch some great views across the river to Virginia, but aren’t so wild about heights, the other two sections make for a leisurely stroll with some light rock scrambling. Either way, let us be your guide.

