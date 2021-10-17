CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James McPake confident Dundee can build on Aberdeen victory against Hearts

By NewsChain Sport
 7 days ago
James McPake is confident Dundee will build on their first league win over Aberdeen for 17 years when they travel to face Hearts next weekend.

The Dark Blues hauled themselves off the foot of the cinch Premiership table with the 2-1 victory at home to the Dons on Saturday night.

He said: “We will chill with our families but come Monday it is on to Tynecastle next week.

“We want to go there and put a show on because when we perform like that, we are a match for anyone.”

The hosts took the lead in the second half through on-loan Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths and then doubled their advantage shortly after thanks to a Luke McCowan strike.

Christian Ramirez pulled one back for the visitors but Dundee held on to secure a valuable victory and pile more pressure on under-fire Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.

However, Dundee boss McPake was firmly focused on his own players.

The 37-year-old said: “I was fed up saying that we didn’t get what we deserved out of a game. But we got what we deserved against Aberdeen. I don’t think anyone can argue.

“We made it hard for ourselves at the end as we let them back in the game when we shouldn’t have.

“We should have taken more care of the ball at the end but I am nitpicking – I genuinely don’t care as we have the three points.

“They deserved that as a group, even the ones who came on did a job.”

McPake added: “That one was for the fans. I said to the players, ‘if you give everything, they will not complain regardless of the result’.

“Also, it is the first time we have beaten Aberdeen in the league since 2004 which is really pleasing.

“They had beaten us in the last 13 games so that’s a monkey off the back.

“It is good to get the first league win on the board but it is just one and we want to continue to keep the performance levels high.

“But that was a big win for us in front of a very good crowd.”

McPake may have to do without Shaun Byrne for the Hearts game with the key midfielder being carried off on a stretcher as Saturday’s match entered stoppage-time.

The manager said: “It’s not great, he’s gone to hospital. It’s his knee but I don’t know to what extent.”

