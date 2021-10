There are few times when an artist is able to take their music from ground zero to the top in less than two years, but Nardo Wick out of Florida is not your ordinary star. After picking up music a few years ago, the Florida native has been able to land a deal with RCA Records and appear on the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack. Above all else, he has experience the growing success of his single, “Who Want Smoke.” After amassing more than 20 million views on YouTube, Nardo Wick has linked up with G Herbo, Lil’ Durk, 21 Savage and the folks at Lyrical Lemonade for the “Who Want Smoke” remix video.

