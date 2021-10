Not to be dramatic, but if I don't get at least eight hours of sleep I'm a nightmare to be around. Even if I'm in bed by 10 p.m., falling asleep and staying asleep has been totally unpredictable if not impossible sometimes because, well, *gestures broadly at the world around us*. I've tried melatonin, cutting myself off from caffeine after lunch, reading before bedtime, avoiding working from bed, exercising earlier in the day, and hiding my phone so I'm not tempted to scroll. I tried all the things to help me sleep, but nothing worked consistently—until I started to inspect what I was sleeping on.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO