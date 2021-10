SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 20-year-old Jesus Munoz. Deputies responded to a call to a home in far West Bexar County and spoke to a woman who was allegedly assaulted by Munoz. The victim told deputies Munoz came home with his friends and started arguing with her. He became upset when she told him she did not want him there.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO