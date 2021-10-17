CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bernie Rabik: Does age make a difference?

Beaver County Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you notice that Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley has announced that he’s going to run for re-election at 88 years old? I don’t mind having a 78-year-old president, but there does seem to be a limit. To be sure, I can’t fault Sen. Grassly for lacking optimism. Sen. Robert...

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

GOP Rep. Tried to Con Cabinet Officials Into Thinking He Was on Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was denied a seat on the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, appears to be running his own investigation into what happened that day, and has even sent letters to Cabinet agencies requesting the same information being sent to the committee be shared with him. “You are receiving this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the events of January 6th may have sent you a request for information,” Banks wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter from September. “The House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed me to serve as the Ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
actionnewsnow.com

Why switching parties would be idiotic for Joe Manchin

A report on Wednesday suggested that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin told associates that he "is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to cut the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Beaver County Times

Editorial: Congress struggles to build bridges, real and ideological

We'd hoped that passage of the popular, bipartisan infrastructure package would signal that, even in an era of rampant, damaging hyper-partisanship, our federal government could still accomplish something big, bold and meaningful. Over the summer it sure looked to us like the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Trash Findings From Biden's Supreme Court Reform Commission

Democratic lawmakers on Friday trashed a draft report released by President Joe Biden’s recently formed Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court, saying its findings fall short of the kinds of reforms needed to restore integrity to the court. “This report is a disappointment to anyone who’d hoped for a hard-hitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

I Was Wrong About Joe Manchin

Back in winter 2021, the media-industrial complex evaluating conservative Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was devoted to predicting the role he would play in the Biden administration. It was still a time when we weren’t sure what the most conservative Democrat in the caucus—the last major Dem standing in his deep-red state, one who’d voted with Republicans about 50 percent of the time during the Trump years—would do now that his party was in power. Longtime D.C. watchers, West Virginia experts, climate scientists, and Beltway journalists put forth theory after theory after theory. Some thought he’d be Democrat in name only and insisted he would halt the leftward progression of the party. Others predicted that he could maybe be good for the Dems, depending, or was perhaps even a political magician. I myself penned a profile of the senator whose headline—“Joe Manchin Is Not a Fossil”—could also be understood as its thesis statement. Manchin was indeed a conservative with staunch fossil fuel industry ties, I argued, but he wasn’t stuck. This was particularly true when it came to climate change, I thought, because he kept the welfare of West Virginians in mind, as demonstrated by his frequent town halls and engagement with his constituents. They are, after all, uniquely vulnerable to climate effects.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Why Biden is flailing

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's popularity is at the lowest point of his administration. He's averaging about a 43% approval rating, with recently released polls from Gallup (42%) and Grinnell College (37%) coming in even lower. While the causes of Biden's decline are numerous (e.g. declining trust of his handling...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Robert Byrd
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Strom Thurmond
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican#Roman Catholic
AFP

Obama hits the stump in US battleground Virginia

Former US president Barack Obama was due to campaign Saturday in a neck-and-neck state election touted as a bellwether of public opinion on Joe Biden's first year in the White House. "Look, there's a reason President Barack Obama is in Virginia right now.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy