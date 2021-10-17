CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wearside Golf Club set to hold sessions designed to help people with dementia and other disabilities

Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Etchells, who is originally from Seaburn but now lives in Newcastle, has been given to use permission to use the short course at Wearside Golf Club for the sessions. They are tailored around getting people with dementia, Parkinson's disease, stroke survivors and other disabilities into the sport as a way...

www.sunderlandecho.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Set#Wearside Golf Club#Golf In Society
