CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market.
  • Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector.

Most stocks sink when the stock market itself plunges. But there's a silver lining for investors when it happens. You get an opportunity to buy quality stocks a much lower prices.

There's an even better scenario with well-run companies that pay dividends. Not only are their stocks available at a discount, but the lower share prices also allow you to lock in higher dividend yields.

No one knows for sure whether the stock market will crash anytime soon. However, here are three dividend stocks to buy if it does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOAW2_0cTpB4iP00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Brookfield Renewable

It's likely that Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) (NYSE:BEPC) stock would be pulled down if the overall stock market tanks. That's what happened last year during the pandemic-fueled sell-off. However, a stock market crash won't change the company's excellent growth prospects one bit.

Brookfield Renewable ranks as a leading provider of renewable energy. It operates hydroelectric, solar, and wind facilities across the world that combined generate more than 21 gigawatts of power.

Demand for renewable energy will almost certainly continue to grow. Many countries and major corporations have committed to aggressive carbon emissions reduction over the next few decades. Brookfield Renewable should profit tremendously from this increased demand. The company is counting on it, with its development pipeline including another 31 gigawatts of capacity.

Brookfield Renewable's dividend yield currently stands at close to 3.2%. That yield could increase quite a bit during another market meltdown, making this a must-own dividend stock.

2. Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE:IIPR) dividend yield of 2.56% is much lower than it was a year ago. That isn't because the company has reduced its dividend payout. Actually, IIP has increased its dividend by 21% over the last 12 months. But its yield is down because the stock is up so much -- soaring nearly 80% during the period.

I completely agree with my Motley Fool colleague Will Healy that IIP is an ideal growth stock to buy and hold during a market downturn. A pullback in IIP's share price would boost its dividend yield. More importantly, though, the company's growth shouldn't be interrupted regardless of what the stock market does.

IIP provides real estate capital to companies in the regulated cannabis market. Cannabis operators sell their properties to IIP, which then leases the properties back to the operators. This gives the cannabis companies much-needed capital. It provides a steady revenue stream for IIP.

It shouldn't be difficult for IIP to keep growing robustly. The company currently owns 75 properties in 19 states. IIP's growth opportunities include finalized additional sale-leaseback transactions in these states as well as expanding into other states that have legalized cannabis.

3. Johnson & Johnson

Few companies have stood the test of time like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has. Founded in 1886, J&J has survived and thrived through wars, recessions, and multiple stock market crashes.

Perhaps the biggest plus for Johnson & Johnson is its diversification in a sector with solid growth potential. It's the largest healthcare company in the world with multibillion-dollar businesses spanning consumer health, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Around 70% of J&J's total revenue comes from products that hold a No. 1 or No. 2 global market share. The company doesn't just rest on its laurels, though. Close to one-fourth of its total sales are from products that were launched within the past five years.

Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with 59 consecutive years of dividend increases. This streak is likely to continue for a long time to come. A major market pullback would present a great opportunity to buy one of the most stable stocks around at a discount and with a higher yield.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Market Crash#Bepc#Brookfield Renewable
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Pinterest's top-line growth is firing on all cylinders. Want to multiply your money over the long term? Look no further than growth stocks. These cutting-edge businesses increase revenue and earnings faster than average, making them an ideal means of earning supersize returns. One recent example: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which has already skyrocketed around 230% since its IPO in 2019. Let's explore why its unique business model -- and potential acquisition -- could set investors up for even more success.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

1 Top High-Yield Dividend Stock You've Probably Overlooked

The REIT pays an above-average dividend. The primary driver of the high yield isn't what you'd expect. It's getting harder to find an attractive dividend yield in the current environment. Even traditionally higher-yielding investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are trading at lower yields. Currently, that sector yields around 3%, while the average stock in the S&P 500 is near 1.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

Upstart's stock has risen 700% this year, and for long-term investors, it might just be getting started. CrowdStrike's cybersecurity platform is recognized as the best endpoint protection solution in the industry, driving surging growth. UiPath's customers spent 44% more money with the company over the last year, and that retention...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Energy Stock Has Doubled in 2021 -- Could it Keep Rising?

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has more than doubled in 2021 so far, but there's reason to believe it could keep climbing. In this Motley Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Matt Frankel discuss Diamondback's performance and future potential. Matt Frankel: This is Diamondback Energy....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on Data Transformation

Spending on digital transformation is ramping up fast. Workiva’s solutions allow businesses to aggregate new data they might need to report to regulators. Datadog’s observability platform allows companies to interpret this new data and act on it. With more data being produced by the day due to the shift to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Never Plan to Sell This Dividend Stock

In a recent Fool Live show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel revealed that he had added to an already large position in real estate investment trust STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). In this clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Matt discusses some of his favorite things about this REIT with colleagues Danny Vena and Jon Quast.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Vanguard's high-yield ETF is a cheap and efficient way to increase dividend yield. ProShares' Dividend Aristocrat ETF is a great way to get stable, growing dividend income. Global X has an international dividend ETF that can supercharge yield without taking on excessive risk. Dividend ETFs are one of the best...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Has Something Its Rivals Don't

Citizens has more consumer than commercial loans, which is uncommon among large regional banks. It now is building a digital national consumer bank with checking and savings accounts. The goal is to integrate and create digital access for all consumer products, enhancing the ability to cross-sell. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG),...
MARKETS
investing.com

Take Advantage of Skyrocketing Lithium Prices by Buying These 3 Stocks

The element lithium, which is a vital component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has become increasingly popular as countries push for cleaner energy sources. Moreover, because EV companies are investing to increase their production, the demand for lithium is rising. Consequently, lithium prices have recently skyrocketed. Therefore, we think fundamentally sound lithium stocks Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM), and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) could be solid buys now to take advantage of the rising prices. So, let's discuss.Lithium has become increasingly popular, given zero-emission initiatives worldwide and the growing electric vehicle (EV) market. Lithium is a key component used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The U.S. is narrowing the gap with China, which dominates the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry, supported by President Biden’s emphasis on EV growth and significant investments by its automotive industry giants. Consulting firm AlixPartners expects companies to invest $330 billion globally in the EV supply chain over the next five years.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

A Pick-and-Shovel Stock for the Booming Digital Transformation

For investors who are uneasy about jumping into complex, fast-growth technology stocks, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a familiar name that could be a wise choice. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Neil Patel, Brian Withers, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss Accenture's powerful role in the booming digital ecosystem.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Costco Stock a Buy?

Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) stock has a tendency to look expensive compared to its rivals, but the retailer has so many great things going for it that this may not matter. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss why starting a small position in the stock may be a smart place to begin.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy