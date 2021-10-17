CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's Why Warren Buffett Isn't Buying Many Stocks Right Now

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Berkshire Hathaway bought only three stocks in the third quarter.
  • Buffett is no doubt eyeing the stock market's valuation, which is at its highest level in over 20 years.
  • Following Buffett's cautious approach could be a smart move for other investors, too.

Warren Buffett likes to drink Cherry Coke. He enjoys playing the ukelele. He likes to play bridge. But guess what Buffett doesn't seem to like doing very much these days? Buying stocks.

The legendary investor has become one of the wealthiest people in the world by buying and holding stocks for his beloved Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). However, Buffett isn't buying many stocks right now. And there's one simple reason why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQzkU_0cTpB2wx00
Image source: The Motley Fool.

Lots of cash, few new stocks

That reason definitely isn't that Buffett doesn't have enough cash at his disposal. Berkshire ended the second quarter with a cash stockpile (including cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments) totaling $140.7 billion.

However, in the second quarter of this year, Berkshire didn't use much of its cash buying stocks. Buffett added to Berkshire's stakes in only three companies: Aon, Kroger, and RH.

Sure, Berkshire also reported a brand-new position in Organon. However, that new stock in the conglomerate's portfolio was the result of Merck's spin-off of its women's health business.

A value investor at heart

Buffett's mentor was Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing. Over the years, Buffett has drifted away from a purist focus on stock valuations. However, it's probably fair to say that he's still a value investor at heart.

With that in mind, take a look at the following chart. It shows the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) for the S&P 500 index over the last 60 years. The CAPE metric, popularized by Yale professor and author Robert Shiller, reflects the price of the S&P 500 divided by the average earnings over the previous 10 years adjusted for inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nF1L_0cTpB2wx00
Data source: Robert Shiller, Yale University. Chart by author. 

Right now, the S&P 500's valuation is at its second-highest level that Buffett has seen since he took over Berkshire Hathaway. The only time the CAPE for the index was higher was during the period leading up to and shortly after 2000.

Of course, we all know what happened after the market valuation reached such a lofty level. Stocks plunged. It took seven years for the S&P to fully bounce back. (And then it nose-dived again with the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.)

I don't know for sure if Buffett is looking at a chart like the one shown above. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that he's closely watching the overall market valuation. And he knows that buying stocks when they're really expensive usually doesn't work out all that well.

Be like Buffett?

Some investors might dismiss the idea of following a similar strategy as Buffett. They could correctly point out that Berkshire's total return over the last 10 years has lagged well behind that of the S&P 500 index. And CAPE levels were higher during much of that period than they had been in a long time.

However, my view is that Buffett's cautious approach makes sense right now. Stocks truly are trading at a premium that hasn't been seen in more than two decades. Historically, there's a compelling inverse correlation between the CAPE value of the S&P 500 and the returns over subsequent years.

The Oracle of Omaha is doing two things that other investors should seriously consider. First, he's built up a big cash stockpile. Second, he's still buying stocks but is much more judicious in doing so than in the past.

No, I don't think every investor needs to necessarily have as great a percentage in cash as Buffett does with Berkshire. Neither do I believe that the only stocks worthy of buying are those that Berkshire has bought. But the more frothy valuations become, the more cash investors should accumulate and the more selective they should be about using that cash to buy stocks.

I don't like Cherry Coke. I can't play the ukelele. And I've never played bridge in my life. I do know, though, that Buffett didn't achieve his tremendous success by overpaying for stocks. Investors who take the same perspective as the multibillionaire in this regard will probably be better off over the long run than those who don't.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Years

Gilead Sciences and Campbell Soup pay more than 3% in dividends. Their businesses have solid financials that can support these above-average payouts. Gilead could also be an underrated COVID-19 investment based on a recent study. If you're investing in a dividend stock, it's important to balance yield with risk. While...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Shiller
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Benjamin Graham
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Never Plan to Sell This Dividend Stock

In a recent Fool Live show, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel revealed that he had added to an already large position in real estate investment trust STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). In this clip, recorded on Oct. 11, Matt discusses some of his favorite things about this REIT with colleagues Danny Vena and Jon Quast.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past two decades. Docebo uses artificial intelligence to improve corporate learning. PagerDuty helps companies prevent downtime in digital systems. The S&P 500 has seen several market crashes over the last two decades, but the index still climbed 324% over that period,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Kroger#Rh#Merck#Cape#Yale
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Is Costco Stock a Buy?

Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) stock has a tendency to look expensive compared to its rivals, but the retailer has so many great things going for it that this may not matter. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss why starting a small position in the stock may be a smart place to begin.
STOCKS
KXLY

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. On one hand, stocks are usually considered a great way to hedge against inflation. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. Even worse, inflation won’t impact every stock the same way — some will experience higher costs that they won’t be able to pass on to their customers with higher pricing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners gives investors just about everything they need in one infrastructure package. Pipeline owner Enbridge has an incredible dividend history, a generous yield, and plans to keep growing. Kinder Morgan cut its dividend, but is working hard to get back on the good side of its shareholders. Infrastructure...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Top High-Yield Dividend Stock You've Probably Overlooked

The REIT pays an above-average dividend. The primary driver of the high yield isn't what you'd expect. It's getting harder to find an attractive dividend yield in the current environment. Even traditionally higher-yielding investments like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are trading at lower yields. Currently, that sector yields around 3%, while the average stock in the S&P 500 is near 1.3%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. The potential for market-beating returns also doesn't hurt.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

Upstart's stock has risen 700% this year, and for long-term investors, it might just be getting started. CrowdStrike's cybersecurity platform is recognized as the best endpoint protection solution in the industry, driving surging growth. UiPath's customers spent 44% more money with the company over the last year, and that retention...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy