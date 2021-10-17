CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdance at Sheffield City Hall

 7 days ago

Riverdance is a touring theatrical dance show which involves a shedload of...

stereoboard.com

Riverdance at Glasgow Kings Theatre

Riverdance is a touring theatrical dance show which involves a shedload of traditional Irish stepdancing. It was originally composed by Bill Whelan, a local Irishmen from Limerick for the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest. Riverdance will be performing 1 event in Glasgow on Friday 15th October 2021 at the Kings Theatre.
stereoboard.com

Level 42 at Newcastle Upon Tyne City Hall

Level 42 are an English quintet known for their unique blend of funk, pop, jazz, rock, and dance, which helped them find fame in the 1980s and 1990s. Level 42 will be performing 1 event in Newcastle Upon Tyne on Wednesday 20th October 2021 at the City Hall.
stereoboard.com

Sea Girls at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Sea Girls are an indie band based in London, consisting of Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson and Oli Kha. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sea Girls events here. Official face value from £17.35. Resale tickets from £31.74. Staying the night?...
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Birmingham Town Hall

Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Town Hall for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Birmingham Town Hall, Victoria Square, Birmingham, B3 3DQ. Telephone: 01213450600. Venue Capacity: 1086. Opening in...
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Birmingham Symphony Hall

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Chris De Burgh events here. Staying the night in Birmingham? Find somewhere near Birmingham's Symphony Hall for this Chris De...
lewispnj.com

Canton City Hall Open House

Canton City Hall will have an open house on Monday, October 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. The clocks in the tower were recently installed and the new feature is very appealing. Canton City Hall recently moved to the new location at 400 Lewis Street. Everyone is welcome to attend and view the new facility.
citymapleheights.com

October 13th City Hall Elevator and Vestibule Update

Masons laid the block walls for the elevator shaft and the support columns for the new foyer area. A picture of the progress is included below. Next steps include getting a roof on the elevator shaft and enclosing the foyer area so work can continue as under cover as winter approaches. The project remains approximately on schedule.
phillyfunguide.com

Composition-on-Location Philadelphia City Hall

City Hall is the largest municipal building, boasting "the most comprehensive sculptural decoration of any American building". The exterior is covered with "exuberant" sculpture representing the seasons and continents, allegorical figures, heads and masks. We'll begin with a discussion of camera settings, composition and light. We'll shoot around City Hall...
VISUAL ART
stereoboard.com

Fatboy Slim at Belfast Telegraph Building

Fatboy Slim—real name Norman Cook—is a DJ, musician and producer from Bromley, Kent. Fatboy Slim will be performing 2 events in Belfast Friday 18th March 2022 at the SSE Arena Belfast. Saturday 23rd October 2021 at the Telegraph Building.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in Southend on Saturday 23rd October 2021 at the Cliffs Pavilion.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Scouting For Girls at Cheltenham Town Hall

Scouting For Girls are a pop-rock band from London, consisting of Roy Stride, Greg Churchouse and Pete Ellard. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Scouting For Girls events here. Staying the night in Cheltenham? Find somewhere near Cheltenham's Town Hall for this...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Lana Del Rey Unveils Video For Title Track Of New Album 'Blue Banisters'

Lana Dey Rey has shared a video for the title track of her new album. The highly anticipated 'Blue Banisters' will be released tomorrow (October 22), marking the singer-songwriter's second full-length of 2021, following March's 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'. Other previously shared cuts from the record include Arcadia, Wildflower...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott at Hull Bonus Arena

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott are a British indie-pop duo, well known as former members of the Beautiful South. Paul Heaton And Jacqui Abbott will be performing 2 events in Hull between Sunday 24th October 2021 and Monday 25th October 2021 at the Bonus Arena.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Shires at Margate Theatre Royal

The Shires are an English country-pop band from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire consisting of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. The Shires will be performing 1 event in Margate on Thursday 21st October 2021 at the Theatre Royal.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Band of Horses Announce Spring UK Shows For Things Are Great Tour

Band Of Horses will bring their Things Are Great Tour to the UK next spring. The American rockers will call at Manchester's Albert Hall, Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow and the Roundhouse in London on March 7, 8 and 10, respectively. The tour shares its name with the band's new album,...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Rag N Bone Man at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Rag'N'Bone Man is the stage name of Rory Graham, an alternative hip hop and blues singer-songwriter from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rag N Bone Man events here. Official face value from £33.20. Resale tickets from £47.01. Address: Leeds O2...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jason Donovan at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Official face value from £36.68. Resale tickets from £34.50. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone: 08442494300. Venue Capacity: 5039. The Eventim Apollo is a live music...
MUSIC

