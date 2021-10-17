CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Snow at Southampton O2 Guildhall

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dan Snow events here. Staying the night? Find a...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Daniel ODonnell events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Southampton's Mayflower Theatre for this Daniel Odonnell show. Book...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Dan Snow in Leeds - Ticket Options

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Leeds's Town Hall for this Dan Snow show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 3AD. The Town Hall is a 1,200 capacity concert hall based on The Headrow in Leeds. First built way back in 1858, it was originally used as a community centre, and has survived through two world wars to this day to become one of the city's most popular locations for live music (though the Black Rebel Motorcycle Club almost put an end to that after literally shaking the floor of the room back in 2003), film screenings (the Leeds International Film Festival uses it as a venue), and even an annual BEER festival!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Dan Snow at Manchester Lowry

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Dan Snow events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's Lowry for this Dan Snow show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Manchester Lowry, Pier 8, Manchester, M50 2AZ. Telephone: 08432086000. Venue...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Sir Ranulph Fiennes at Portsmouth Guildhall

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is an explorer, fundraiser, author and public speaker. He is the only man alive to have traveled around the Earth's circumpolar surface. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sir Ranulph Fiennes events here. Staying the night? Find a place...
LIFESTYLE
Dan Snow
stereoboard.com

Yungblud at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Yungblud is the moniker of the Doncaster-based singer-songwriter Dominic Harrison, who mixes punk influence with radio-friendly swagger. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Yungblud events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's O2 Academy Birmingham for this Yungblud...
THEATER & DANCE
wiartonecho.com

Santa to visit Port Elgin and Southampton

Santa Claus is coming to Town – twice. Thanks to the Rotary Club of Saugeen Shores and friends, Old Saint Nick, atop his sleigh, will once again ride through the downtowns of Port Elgin (Nov. 17) and Southampton (Dec. 3), offering holiday cheer to a pandemic-weary community. It’s about time...
POLITICS
stereoboard.com

Rag N Bone Man at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Rag'N'Bone Man is the stage name of Rory Graham, an alternative hip hop and blues singer-songwriter from London. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rag N Bone Man events here. Official face value from £33.20. Resale tickets from £106.97. Address: Bristol O2...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Bridlington Spa

Staying the night in Bridlington? Find somewhere near Bridlington's Spa for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Bridlington Spa, S Marine Dr, Bridlington, YO15 3JH. Telephone: 01262 678258. Venue Capacity: 3800. The Spa...
LIFESTYLE
eurofootballrumours.com

Southampton preparing move for Sam Johnstone

It is an open secret that Southampton need to sign a goalkeeper. Reports in the British media claim that Southampton are preparing move for WBA goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The England international was signed by WBA in July 2018 from Manchester United for a fee of 7.35 million euros. The 28-year-old has a contract until 2022 with the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
stereoboard.com

Michael Bisping at Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Michael Bisping is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star from Lancashire, known professionally as The Count. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Michael Bisping events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Glasgow's O2 Academy Glasgow for this Michael...
COMBAT SPORTS
stereoboard.com

The Bootleg Beatles at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Leeds's O2 Academy Leeds for this Bootleg Beatles show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds, 55 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AW. Telephone: 0844 477 2000. Venue Capacity: 2300. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ellie Goulding at Manchester O2 Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ellie Goulding events here. Official face value from £29.55. Resale tickets from £64.74. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's O2 Apollo for this Ellie Goulding show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Ellie Goulding at Bournemouth O2 Academy Bournemouth

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ellie Goulding events here. Official face value from £29.55. Resale tickets from £63.96. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Bournemouth's O2 Academy Bournemouth for this Ellie Goulding show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Sea Girls at Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield

Sea Girls are an indie band based in London, consisting of Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson and Oli Kha. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Sea Girls events here. Official face value from £17.35. Resale tickets from £31.74. Staying the night?...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

UK’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama to Host Conference

Taking place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama on December 16, 2021, the “Strengthening Music In Society” conference will be chaired and facilitated by Jess Gillam MBE, award-winning saxophonist, broadcaster, and Guildhall School alumna. The conference is convened by the Institute for Social Impact Research in the Performing...
WORLD
stereoboard.com

Yungblud at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle

Yungblud is the moniker of the Doncaster-based singer-songwriter Dominic Harrison, who mixes punk influence with radio-friendly swagger. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Yungblud events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 Academy Newcastle for...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Jason Donovan at Manchester O2 Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Official face value from £30.50. Resale tickets from £47.01. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's O2 Apollo for this Jason Donovan show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Rob Beckett at Northampton Royal and Derngate

Staying the night in Northampton? Find somewhere near Northampton's Royal And Derngate for this Rob Beckett show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Northampton Royal and Derngate, 19-21 Guildhall Road, Northampton, NN1 1DP. Telephone: 01604624811. Venue Capacity: 583. The Royal...
LIFESTYLE
stereoboard.com

Tom Grennan Lines Up Cork Live At The Marquee Performance

Tom Grennan has announced a Cork show for next summer. The Bedford vocalist, who released 'Evering Road' in March, will play the city's Live At The Marquee on May 31. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on October 28. The singer has just wrapped up an autumn tour and...
MUSIC

