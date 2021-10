Saban Films President Bill Bromiley and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Shanan Becker have renewed their contracts with the Los Angeles-based global film acquisition and distribution company through the end of 2024. The new deals keep the two critical executives in the fold. Bromiley and Becker founded the company in May 2014, and during their tenure, Saban Films have released a total of 148 films through the end of 2021.

