Magic at the Musicals at London Royal Albert Hall

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Official face value from £31.20.

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Tom Daley at London Cadogan Hall

Address: London Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, London, SW1X 9DQ.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Level 42 at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Level 42 are an English quintet known for their unique blend of funk, pop, jazz, rock, and dance, which helped them find fame in the 1980s and 1990s.
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Cliff Richard at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Cliff Richard events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall for this Cliff Richard show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 2 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow,...
ENTERTAINMENT
hennemusic.com

Led Zeppelin stream 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance of Dazed And Confused

Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance of their cover of the 1967 track, “Dazed And Confused.”. The epic, 15-minute version of the tune was captured during a January 9, 1970 appearance at the iconic London venue as part of Led Zeppelin’s brief UK tour in support of their second album; film from the London event was included on the group’s self-titled 2003 DVD package.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Architects Release “Live At The Royal Albert Hall” Performance Via On-Demand & Vinyl

Last November Architects performed a livestreamed concert at The Royal Albert Hall in London, England amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That performance has since been made available to rent/purchase and can be found on select services here. Additionally, a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the set has been announced for a February 11th release on Blood Records and can be pre-ordered here.
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Coldplay reveals ‘Music of the Spheres’ lyrics via London billboard

If you live in London, you might’ve caught a sneak peek of Coldplay‘s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. As flagged by the fan account @ColdplayXtra, a digital billboard recently popped up in the English capital, featuring lyrics from the unreleased Spheres song, “Biutyful.”. The song begins, “All I know...
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Music review: Joy Crookes is another nuanced newcomer from London

Joy Crookes, "Skin" (Insanity) The London singer-songwriter, 23, knew she was making a statement by naming her debut album "Skin." It's an impassioned statement about her British-Irish-Bangladeshi heritage, a nuanced and candid exploration of her multiracial identity. Listening to Crookes' soulful, intimate music can feel like intruding on a private...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Wanted Shares Performance Of ‘Glad You Came’ At Royal Albert Hall

Live footage of UK pop veterans The Wanted performing their 2012 hit single “Glad You Came” at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month has been shared online. The group held their first performance together in seven years at the iconic venue on September 20, 2021 as part of member Tom Parker’s Stand Up To Cancer charity show, Inside My Head. Parker was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year and has been undergoing treatment since.
CANCER
stereoboard.com

Chris De Burgh at London Theatre Royal

Chris de Burgh, real name Christopher Davison, is an Irish pop singer-songwriter from County Wexford, Ireland. Chris De Burgh will be performing 1 event in London on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at the Theatre Royal.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Jason Donovan at London Eventim Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Official face value from £36.68. Resale tickets from £34.50. Address: London Eventim Apollo, 45 Queen Caroline Street, London, W6 9QH. Telephone: 08442494300. Venue Capacity: 5039. The Eventim Apollo is a live music...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Andy C at London SSE Arena Wembley

Andy C is the stage name of Andrew Clarke, an English drum and bass DJ and producer, hailing from Walsall.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Fun Lovin Criminals at London O2 Forum

Fun Lovin' Criminals are an American alternative rock and hip hop band from New York, consisting of Huey Morgan, Brian Leiser and Frank Benbini.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Roger Taylor at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Roger Taylor is an English songwriter and multi-instrumentalist well known as the drummer for the iconic rock band Queen, for who he also wrote tracks.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Whitney Queen Of The Night at Aberdeen Music Hall

Whitney Queen Of The Night Rescheduled date. The Ultimate Tribute To Whitney Houston. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Aberdeen's Music Hall for this Whitney Queen Of The Night show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address: Aberdeen Music Hall, Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QS. Telephone: 01224632080. Venue...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Paloma Faith at London Palladium

Address: London Palladium, Argyll Street, London, W1F 7TF. Telephone: 08444124655. Venue Capacity: 2286. The Palladium is a West End theatre based on Argyll Street.
PERFORMING ARTS
stereoboard.com

Daniel ODonnell at London Fairfield Hall

Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer-songwriter and television presenter hailing from Kincasslagh, County Donegal.
CELEBRITIES
www.ascap.com

2021 ASCAP London Music Awards

The ASCAP London Music Awards returned to the cloud October 19-20, honoring the PRS for Music songwriters and composers of the most-performed ASCAP songs and biggest film and TV hits of 2020 in the US. Scroll down for exclusive acceptance speeches and video surprises from our winners, all shot in the homes and studios where they craft some of the world's most beloved music.
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Damrau / Pikulski @ Wigmore Hall, London

An enjoyable demonstration of Damrau’s consummate skill and discipline at the Wigmore Hall. At Tuesday’s Wigmore Hall recital Diana Damrau’s short throat clearing interlude prior to singing Richard Strauss’s Freundliche Vision put her off her stride, and, as she explained afterwards, she thought she was about to sing Wiegenlied (the following piece), and so she returned to sing Freundliche Vision how she would have wanted it. Normally, this would be an incident for a reviewer to skip over, but, actually, rather than a small misfortune, it became an unlooked-for and enjoyable demonstration of Damrau’s consummate skill and discipline, and what made this recital special. For, while the first rendering was full of gentle sweetness, and almost whispered long lines (as was the subsequent performance of the cradle-song, Wiegenlied), the second was given a much more expansive tone, emphasising the slightly steelier timbres of her middle range. This was the sort of exemplar material one might find in a masterclass, and highlighted perfectly how Damrau brings her operatic character-portrayal experience to the party in chamber recitals.
MUSIC

