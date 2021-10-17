Billy Ocean at Oxford New Theatre

The Ocean have announced that they have completed recording both the drums and bass for their next album. They said in a newly shared update issued today, October 11th:. “Drums and bass for the sequel to Phanerozoic II are in the box! It‘s been a productive and intense week here @die_muehle_. We’ve been thriving for days off the endorphine high from the Antwerp and Soulcrusher gigs, which made us aware how much we were missing this… and it’s been great taking that fresh energy boost to work on new music this past week, surrounded by chickens, dogs and horses (and the elusive peacocks running away from our noise)… back to Berlin now to continue tracking 🤘🏻”

