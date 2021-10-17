CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billy Ocean at Oxford New Theatre

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Billy Ocean events here. Staying the night? Find...

www.stereoboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
stereoboard.com

Russell Brand at Dartford Orchard Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Russell Brand events here. Staying the night in Dartford? Find somewhere near Dartford's Orchard Theatre for this Russell Brand show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address:...
THEATER & DANCE
Telegraph

Billy Ocean, review: mass karaoke from music's quintessential gentleman

Certain great voices have the power to be both reassuringly familiar and to transport you somewhere dreamy. British Trinidadian R&B pop legend Billy Ocean definitely possesses that quality; at Ocean’s packed Royal Albert Hall date, it seemed apt that we heard him before we saw him – his unmistakably warm, rich voice flowed from the wings, prompting delighted cheers for the opening number: 1980 groove Are You Ready.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Waitress at London New Wimbledon Theatre

Smash-hit musical Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. Waitress will be performing 1 event in London on Monday 11th October 2021 at the New Wimbledon Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Ocean
stereoboard.com

Paul Carrack at Ipswich Regent Theatre

Paul Carrack is an English soul and pop-rock singer-songwriter from Sheffield, Yorkshire, well known for his solo career and as a member of Mike + The Mechanics. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Paul Carrack events here. Address: Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3...
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel at Edinburgh Queens Hall

Staying the night in Edinburgh? Find somewhere near Edinburgh's Queens Hall for this Steve Harley And Cockney Rebel show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!. Address: Edinburgh Queens Hall, 85 Clark Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9JG. Telephone: 0131 668 2019. Venue Capacity:...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Shires at Margate Theatre Royal

The Shires are an English country-pop band from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire consisting of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. The Shires will be performing 1 event in Margate on Thursday 21st October 2021 at the Theatre Royal.
MUSIC
ric.edu

RIC Alum Lands New Theatre Fellowship

Maria Noriko Cabral ’21 was named one of three recipients of the inaugural Gamm Fellowship Program established for emerging artists of color. Cabral, a Fall River, Mass. native who graduated with a degree in musical theatre, lived for many years in South Korea before moving to the United States to attend college.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxford New Theatre#Apollo
stereoboard.com

Death Drop at Cardiff New Theatre

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Death Drop events here. Address: Cardiff New Theatre, Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3LN. The New Theatre is a performance arts venue based on Park Place in Cardiff. With a capacity of up to 1,144 people, it's one of Wales' best place to watch anything stage-based, ranging from panto to plays and drama to comedy.
THEATER & DANCE
wearegreenbay.com

UW-Oshkosh Theatre’s new season

(WFRV) – At UW-Oshkosh Theatre, the new season is underway. Director and some cast of the production of ‘A Moon for the Misbegotten’ stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the show and the rest of the season. You can see ‘A Moon for the Misbegotten’ October...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
ksmu.org

Broadway Star Brings His Billy Joel Tribute Show to Branson's Mansion Theatre

In 2001, pop singer and keyboardist Michael Cavanaugh met music superstar Billy Joel… and it changed his career and life. His collaboration with Joel and another of today’s superstars, ballet choreographer Twyla Tharp, resulted in one of the more innovative shows to have appeared on Broadway in recent years, “Movin’ Out.” Cavanaugh brings his Billy Joel tribute show to the Mansion Theatre in Branson on October 22nd, and we talked with him by phone for this week’s “Arts News.”
BRANSON, MO
WAPT

New Stage Theatre first official show of the season

JACKSON, Miss. — The New Stage Theatre opened its first official show of the season Sunday. This marked the theatre's 56th season opener. The show opener was Little Shop of Horrors. This show is a Halloween-friendly musical appropriate for all ages. New Stage is requiring masks and has specific shows...
JACKSON, MS
Hammond Daily Star

Columbia Theatre adapts to new space

Despite Hurricane Ida’s extensive damage to the Columbia Theatre’s main stage, leaders have found a way for many shows to go on. Creative thinking from staff has led to the facility’s conference center being transformed into Studio Theatre, said Artistic Director James Winter. Although the conference center is much smaller than the main auditorium, this change will allow much of the season to continue, with modifications.
HAMMOND, LA
stereoboard.com

Fun Lovin Criminals at Brighton Chalk

Fun Lovin' Criminals are an American alternative rock and hip hop band from New York, consisting of Huey Morgan, Brian Leiser and Frank Benbini. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Fun Lovin Criminals events here. Staying the night in Brighton? Find somewhere...
ENTERTAINMENT
moversmakers.org

Mutual Dance Theatre’s new season both a 1st and a 50th

Mutual Dance Theatre is a new dance entity created via the merger of contemporary dance company MamLuft& Co. Dance with longtime dance presenter Contemporary Dance Theater. MDT has a new facility in Hartwell, paired with an existing teaching location in College Hill. This new 2021-2022 season, its first as a...
CINCINNATI, OH
theprp.com

The Ocean Recording New Album

The Ocean have announced that they have completed recording both the drums and bass for their next album. They said in a newly shared update issued today, October 11th:. “Drums and bass for the sequel to Phanerozoic II are in the box! It‘s been a productive and intense week here @die_muehle_. We’ve been thriving for days off the endorphine high from the Antwerp and Soulcrusher gigs, which made us aware how much we were missing this… and it’s been great taking that fresh energy boost to work on new music this past week, surrounded by chickens, dogs and horses (and the elusive peacocks running away from our noise)… back to Berlin now to continue tracking 🤘🏻”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy