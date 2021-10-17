Alan Carr at Milton Keynes Theatre

Peter Scolari, who rose to stardom on the brilliant-but-canceled “Bosom Buddies” alongside Tom Hanks, died Friday morning at age 66 of cancer, after a two-year illness.
His death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.
Scolari was a prolific actor, both on television and on Broadway. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls,” the father of Hannah (Lena Dunham). From 1987-1989, he was nominated three times for supporting actor Emmys for his role as Michael Harris on “Newhart,” Bob Newhart’s beloved CBS comedy.
On Friday, Newhart issued a statement to Variety: “I...
