By the time the long delayed Great 80 tour finally rolled into London town, its star had turned 81. “We are the survivors, and we survived that terrible time,” Sir Cliff Richard told his audience, as they bathed in a warm atmosphere of mutual delight at having got this far. And I am not just talking about the pandemic. Richard scored his first smash aged 17 in 1958 and landed a top 5 album in the UK charts last year, in a hit-making career that has now spanned eight decades. “It’s getting harder for me to look back,” the singer joked, “because I started at the beginning of time.”

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO