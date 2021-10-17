CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Goulding at London Eventim Apollo

stereoboard.com
 7 days ago

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ellie Goulding events here. Official face value from £31.25. Resale tickets from £70.53. Staying the night? Find a place...

www.stereoboard.com

stereoboard.com

Ellie Goulding at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ellie Goulding events here. Official face value from £29.55. Resale tickets from £19.98. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Birmingham's O2 Academy Birmingham for this Ellie Goulding show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Andy C at London SSE Arena Wembley

Andy C is the stage name of Andrew Clarke, an English drum and bass DJ and producer, hailing from Walsall. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Andy C events here. Official face value from £0.00. Resale tickets from £76.41. Address: London SSE...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Charli XCX at London Lafayette

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Charli XCX events here. Official face value from £25.31. Resale tickets from £229.22. Staying the night in London? Find somewhere near London's Lafayette for this Charli Xcx show. Explore your options on the map above and Book Your (Fully Refundable) Concert Hotel Today!
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Roger Taylor at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Roger Taylor is an English songwriter and multi-instrumentalist well known as the drummer for the iconic rock band Queen, for who he also wrote tracks. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Roger Taylor events here. Official face value from £46.20. Resale tickets...
MUSIC
Billy Connolly
Robin Ince
Ellie Goulding
digitalspy.com

Neighbours announces Sophie Ellis-Bextor cameo for special London episodes

Neighbours viewers are really being spoiled next spring, with a Sophie Ellis-Bextor cameo now confirmed. As part of the Aussie soap's special London instalments, it's been confirmed that Jemma Donovan's character Harlow Robinson will encounter the 'Murder on the Dancefloor' songstress at the Queen's Walk stretch next to the River Thames and in front of the London Eye.
TV SERIES
stereoboard.com

Jason Donovan at Manchester O2 Apollo

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Jason Donovan events here. Official face value from £30.50. Resale tickets from £47.01. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Manchester's O2 Apollo for this Jason Donovan show. Book Your Hotel Stay Today!. Address:...
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Ella Eyre at Birmingham O2 Institute

Ella Eyre is a pop and R&B singer-songwriter from London, well known for tracks such as Gravity and If I Go. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Ella Eyre events here. Official face value from £22.75. Resale tickets from £47.01. Staying the...
ENTERTAINMENT
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
#English#Penn Teller
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Dress for a Long-Haul Flight

Time and time again, Kate Middleton has proved to have the perfect outfit for every occasion, even when it comes to dressing for the airport. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge upgraded her travel uniform while photographed outside Heathrow airport with Prince William and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

One of Celine Dion's Sons Has Followed in Her Musical Footsteps

Singer Celine Dion is best known for her music. She's been making it most of her life. Her website says that she wrote her first song when she was 12. Since then, she's continued to have a career through motherhood and losing her husband. She even had a whole world tour planned that had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears' Sons Sean & Jayden Are All Grown Up: See New Photos

Britney Spears' two sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline -- Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 -- are all grown up. The teenagers, who rarely appear on social media, were spotted in an Instagram post on Wednesday posing alongside Eddie Morales, CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Federline's.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

